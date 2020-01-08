Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills responded to a number of calls between Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Thursday, Jan. 2.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 25, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Ashbrook Dr. regarding an unwanted guest. Further investigation revealed the incident to be a domestic dispute between a female and male, who were once involved in a relationship.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 25, a female subject allegedly committed disorderly conduct (fighting) and criminal damage, when she argued and fought with her sister, and caused damage at her sister’s home in the 13000 block of Crystal Ridge Drive. The suspect has lived at her sister’s Crystal Ridge residence for the past three years. The female suspect was taken into custody and booked in the 4th Ave. jail.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 25, a resident of the 14000 block of Teakwood Lane reported that his neighbor had violated an Order of Protection that prohibited the neighbor from photographing the complainant’s 8-year-old son outside their residence.
*On Thursday, Dec. 26, a woman living in the 15000 block of Yucca Drive reported that her husband pushed her.
*On Thursday, Dec. 26, deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check on a man at his residence located in the 17200 block of Baca Dr.
*On Friday, Dec. 27, a man reported that an unknown Caucasian male entered onto his property and into his residential yard, located in the 16000 block of Leo Dr. the previous day. No items were reported stolen and no property was damaged, but the owner wanted to report this as suspicious activity in the event there were thefts or burglaries in the area over the holiday week.
*On Friday, Dec. 27, a woman reported that her daughter had contacted her and threatened to break into the complainant’s house in the 16000 block of Monterey Drive and burn the house down during her absence.
*On Friday, Dec. 27, a woman reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend at a residence in the 13000 block of Cameo Dr. The boyfriend was taken into custody and booked into the 4th Ave. Jail for assault.
*On Saturday, Dec. 28, a resident of the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that unknown subject(s), by unknown means, broke into their vehicle and removed several electronic items without permission. The vehicle was parked at a home. Value of the loss is unknown.
*On Sunday, Dec. 29, a deputy made a traffic stop on Saguaro Blvd. near Palmer Drive on a vehicle speeding northbound. The vehicle was impounded due to the driver not ever having been issued a driver license.
*On Sunday, Dec. 29, a woman called to request that an unwanted guest be trespassed from her residence in the 13600 block of Saguaro Blvd. Contact was not immediately made with the suspect subject to officially trespass the woman.
*On Sunday, Dec. 29, a woman contacted MCSO to report that a watch and a bracelet valued at $370 belonging to her had been stolen from a hotel room she occupied in the 13000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive. The victim left the items in the room after checking out.
*On Sunday, Dec. 29, deputies were called to a residence in the 15800 block of Primrose Dr. in response to a verbal argument between a husband and wife.
*On Monday, Dec. 30, deputies responded to the Starbuck in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. and found damage to a deadbolt lock on the door to the business.
*On Monday, Dec. 30, a man reported that he was threatened by a neighbor who lived in an adjacent apartment in the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains. Deputies found no evidence a threat to commit offense occurred and a report was taken for informational purposes only.
*On Monday, Dec. 30, deputies were called to a business in the 16700 block of Parkview Ave. due to a reported disorderly male customer who allegedly assaulted a female clerk at this location. He was cited and released at the scene.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 31, deputies made contact with a woman at a residence in the 16900 block of El Lago Blvd. The woman’s roommate reported a noise disturbance at their apartment. During the resulting investigation, additional allegations were made by a male, a neighbor, against the woman resulting in harassment charges. The female suspect will be issued a summons at a later date.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 31, a woman reported that she was by Bank of America regarding possible fraudulent activity on her checking account. When she met with bank officials she received information that an unknown person created a fictitious check for her bank account, signed her name and deposited money to another bank account.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 1, at about 12:20 a.m., a resident of the 15800 block of Richwood Dr. reported a neighbor to the west shooting a firearm. During the investigation it was found the noises were fireworks.