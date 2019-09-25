The operators of a bicycle shop in Fountain Hills reported they believe they were scammed by the fraudulent purchase of a bicycle at the store in the 11800 block of Saguaro Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 16.
The owner of the bicycle shop reported that a subject attempted to purchase a $4,500 bicycle with a credit card. The purchase was initially declined, but the shop ran the card manually and was provided with an authorization code from a bank and allowed the transaction.
The shop was later informed by their bank that the transaction was not successful. Attempts to contact the person were unsuccessful and the shop believes this may be a scam related to another incident in which a person was able to purchase several bicycles from other shops in the Valley using a similar method. There was an arrest in the previous case. This is an on-going investigation for MCSO.
*On Thursday, Sept. 12 a motorist was arrested following a traffic stop near Gunsight and La Montana Drive. The driver was taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants after he was stopped for speeding. The driver was booked into jail on the warrants and cited for speeding and for a suspended driver’s license.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 17, deputies received a report that a student at Fountain Hills High School was found in possession of a knife while on campus. The student was 18 years of age and deputies submitted charges to the Fountain Hills Municipal Court.
*On Monday, Sept. 16, a resident of the 9400 block of Broken Bow reported their credit card information had been compromised. The information was discovered when the victim received a credit card statement and found several charges made in another state. The victim told deputies they did not know how the suspect obtained the credit card information as she still had the card in her possession.
*On Sunday, Sept. 15, deputies received a report from a business owner that he was alerted of motion in his business by his security system. When reviewing the camera footage they observed a male subject throwing a rock at one of the surveillance cameras, which resulted in the camera being knocked off of its support and falling to the ground. The suspect can then be seen in another camera walking past with the camera in hand.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 18, a resident of the 16300 block of Palisades Blvd. reported she had hired a moving company from another state to move her belongings to her home in Fountain Hills. Once the belongings were delivered and she was unpacking, she discovered numerous personal belongings were missing totaling nearly $8,000.
*On Thursday, Sept. 12, deputies received a report that a student had made a statement that was construed by others as a threat to the safety of the school. MCSO investigated the potential threat and was not able to confirm a threat had been made.
*On Friday, Sept. 13, town parks staff reported that a vehicle, likely an ATV, had damaged several portions of the common turf areas in Golden Eagle Park by driving through the grass, causing it to be destroyed and leaving tire marks.
*On Saturday, Sept. 14, a woman reported her vehicle was stolen from a tire shop in Fountain Hills. The vehicle was towed to the shop after two tires were flattened in an accident. The tow truck driver confirmed towing the vehicle to the location and acknowledged leaving the vehicle keys on top of the flat tire.
*On Friday, Sept. 13, a deputy observed what appeared to be a heavily intoxicated subject get into a vehicle and proceed to drive away from a business. The deputy stopped the individual for a moving violation and determined the subject to be under the influence of alcohol. The subject was charged with extreme DUI.
*On Monday, Sept. 16, a driver was cited for criminal speed on Fountain Hills Blvd. near Crystal Point Drive. The driver was monitored travelling 68 miles per hour where the limit is 35.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 18, a male driver was stopped for speeding and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days due to his never having been issued a driver’s license.
*On Monday, Sept. 16, a driver was stopped for speeding and was found to be operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. The driver was cited for both offenses.
*On Saturday, Sept. 14, deputies responded to a crash at Boulder Drive and Golden Eagle Blvd. A juvenile driver stated he lost control of his vehicle due to the wet road. This caused damage to his vehicle when he struck the curb and landscaping. No injuries were reported.
*On Monday, Sept. 16, a man reported he parked at a business in the 16400 east block of Palisades and went inside the store. When he came out he observed new damage to his vehicle consisting of a dent to his rear driver side door. The person who struck his car did not leave behind any contact information.