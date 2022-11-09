The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Wednesday, Nov. 2.
*On Thursday, Oct. 27, deputies responded to La Montana Drive and El Lago Boulevard for a minor vehicle collision. A driver placed their vehicle in reverse to give space to an oncoming bicyclist. While reversing, the driver collided with a vehicle that was stopped and waiting behind them. Neither driver sustained any injuries.
*On Thursday, Oct. 27, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway where a motorist was involved in a single-vehicle collision when they fell asleep behind the wheel and collided with a large tree. The driver sustained multiple compound fractures in their leg. They were transported to a medical facility for care.
*On Thursday, Oct. 27, deputies responded to the 9800 block of Desert Ridge Dr. where a driver collided into a work truck as they were backing out of their driveway. No injuries resulted from this collision.
*On Thursday, Oct. 27 deputies received a report from the 16800 Block of Shea Blvd. where an unknown male suspect stole a women’s jacket and a Bluetooth speaker from a local store. The items were valued at approximately $150.
*On Thursday, Oct. 27, a resident of the 9700 Block of Monterey Dr. reported an unknown suspect unlawfully entered their unlocked vehicle and stole flashlights and makeup, for a total value of approximately $25.
*On Thursday, Oct. 27, a resident of the 9700 block of Monterey Dr. reported an unknown suspect unlawfully entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet containing debit cards. The suspect later attempted using the credit card at a local store, but the transaction was denied.
*On Friday, Oct. 28, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. for a citizen complaint. It was reported that an unknown male potentially struck his girlfriend while they were parked at a gas station. Neither the male or female subject to the assault called 9-1-1, and they could not be located.
*On Saturday, Oct. 29, a resident of the 17000 block of Quail Ridge Dr. reported that an unknown suspect entered their unsecured garage and stole various items valued at approximately $700.
*On Saturday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 11200 block of Buffalo Dr. where it was reported a resident retrieved a firearm for protection when he believed several juveniles who congregated near his home were planning to burglarize his house. After an investigation, it was determined there was a misunderstanding in their communications.
*On Saturday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown person damaged a parked vehicle while the owner was eating at a nearby restaurant.
*On Saturday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Sullivan Dr. where several juveniles were trespassed from a home after they “ding-dong-ditched” the same residence for several months.
*On Saturday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. A resident realized they did not have their phone after they returned home from shopping. The resident later reported that their phone might have been stolen by a store employee.
*On Saturday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. where it was reported that an elderly male resident pushed a shopping cart into a parked car, causing damage to it.
*On Sunday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where they investigated a hit and run vehicle collision after a motorist struck several parked vehicles in a parking lot then fled the scene. A driver was later arrested in connection with the incident.
*On Sunday, Oct. 30, a resident of the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that they lost their driver license at a nearby bar. Since the license was not returned, the resident believed the license might have been stolen.
*On Sunday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where an unknown suspect spray painted an image in the female’s bathroom during the high school football game.
*On Sunday, Oct. 30, in the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains, a suspect was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and booked into jail.
*On Monday, Oct. 31, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown suspect called a resident on their cell phone and falsely stated that their daughter was kidnapped in an attempt to con them out of money.
*On Monday, Oct. 31, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Colony Dr. where an unknown suspect attempted to break into a utility trailer by cutting the locks. The suspect was unable to gain access to the trailer because the entry door was parked very close to a wall.
*On Monday, Oct. 31, a resident of the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that a former friend sent them threatening text messages accusing them of stealing money. The former friend resides in another state.
*On Monday, Oct. 31, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. where an unknown suspect attempted to purchase goods and services at a local store with a fake $100 dollar bill.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 1, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Westridge Drive for a single-vehicle collision. A driver collided with the median and was involved in a single-vehicle rollover because they were looking at their cell phone while driving. The driver’s two children, who were also in the vehicle, were transported to a hospital for precautionary measures.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 1, deputies responded to La Montana and Almont Drives where a driver reported that another vehicle struck her vehicle then fled the scene. The complainant was unable to provide any details for the suspect vehicle.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 1, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades Boulevards where it was reported a male driver who was driving a work van rear-ended another vehicle and fled the scene. It was later determined the male driver fled because they had an active warrant for prostitution.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a resident of the 15300 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown suspect stole a Tarmac racing bicycle from an unlocked garage. The bicycle was valued at approximately $8,500.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 1, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Palisades Blvd. It was reported that over the course of several days, a town resident visited a local boutique store and purchased approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise. The store manager later alleged that during this time, the resident also stole approximately $250 worth of items.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a resident of the 13900 block of Montgomery Rd. reported they were the victim of a gift card scam when he believed he was moving funds from a compromised bank account to purchase online items on Etsy. The resident lost approximately $13,000 to the scam.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 1, deputies responded to the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. where it was reported an unknown suspect stole a political sign belonging to a local political action committee near the Fountain Hills Community Center.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 1, deputies received a report from the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. where an unknown person struck the rear bumper of a parked vehicle and fled the scene.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 1, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Laser Dr. where it was reported that an unknown suspect cut the gas hose for a delivery truck and drained the gas tank of its contents.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 2, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was cited for criminal speed when they were stopped for driving more than 25 MPH over the speed limit.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 2, a resident of the 15800 block of Brittlebush Lane alleged that a known suspect committed fraud when they accepted money to conduct repairs on an ice maker and failed to complete the work.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 2, a resident of the 14200 block of Galatea Dr. reported an unknown suspect burglarized a residential garage and stole items valued at approximately $11,000 dollars.