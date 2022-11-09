The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Wednesday, Nov. 2.

*On Thursday, Oct. 27, deputies responded to La Montana Drive and El Lago Boulevard for a minor vehicle collision. A driver placed their vehicle in reverse to give space to an oncoming bicyclist. While reversing, the driver collided with a vehicle that was stopped and waiting behind them. Neither driver sustained any injuries.