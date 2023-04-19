The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, April 6, through Wednesday, April 12.
Thursday, April 6
*Deputies responded to the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains. An unidentified vehicle struck and damaged some landscaping, a fence post and several floor lights in a private HOA community, causing approximately $1,000 in damage. The driver fled the scene without leaving their required information.
*Deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Monterey Drive. Two drivers were involved in a two-vehicle collision when one driver failed to yield from a private drive and pulled out in front of the other. One of the drivers sustained a broken arm in the incident.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Aspen Dr. reported that during an argument with their neighbor, the neighbor pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them. These two neighbors have reported longstanding issues between them.
*A resident of the 15000 block of Ridgeway Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s) might have hacked their “Coinbase” cryptocurrency account. The resident is not yet sure what happened but is unable to log into the account.
*A resident reported their vehicle was scratched at the driver’s door by an unidentified person while it was parked at Golden Eagle Park.
Friday, April 7
*Deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and La Montana Dr. where two drivers were involved in a minor-injury vehicle collision when one driver made a wide turn and collided with the front of the other. The passenger in one of the vehicles is believed to have suffered a seizure immediately after the collision.
*A resident of the 15400 block of Cabrillo Dr. reported that they received threatening and harassing text messages from a previous co-worker. The two parties have never met in person, and the offending party lives out of state.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Crystal Point Drive. A motorist was pulled over for a license plate light infraction. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the vehicle’s registration was suspended. The driver was cited and the license plate was seized.
Saturday, April 8
*Deputies responded to Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards to conduct a welfare check on a male subject that was laying in rocks near the intersection. During the interaction, it was discovered that the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and booked for the warrant.
*A resident of the 14200 block of Gamble Ln. reported that a person he did not know fraudulently transferred the title of his vehicle into their name, without their authorization.
Sunday, April 9
*A resident of the 15500 block of Bumblebee Ln. reported that her soon-to-be ex-husband assaulted her as she attempted to pick up her child. It was determined during the investigation that the ex-husband used reasonable force since the wife was trying to force her way into his home.
*Deputies made a traffic stop at Saguaro and Palisades boulevards. The driver was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the driver’s license was suspended from a previous DUI arrest. The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
*A resident of the 16400 block of Fairlynn Dr. reported that an unknown suspect threw a large rock through the back windshield of their parked vehicle, causing approximately $500 in damages.
*A resident of the 16400 block of Arroyo Vista Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s) threw eggs and a beer bottle onto their driveway.
*Deputies responded to the 12200 block of Desert Sage Dr. A town resident was arrested when it was determined that they assaulted and caused injury to their girlfriend inside their home. The girlfriend suffered an approximate half-inch bump on the head from the incident.
Monday, April 10
*Deputies responded to La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when the first driver, while stopped in the gore area, made an improper U-turn and collided with the second vehicle.
*Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. where the manager of a local hotel reported that a patron left without paying for the room they used the night prior.
*Deputies responded to the 14800 block of Shea Blvd. A citizen attempted to meet a person they contacted on a dating app. The citizen said the person that arrived did not match the pictures they had on their dating profile. As the citizen attempted to leave, the unidentified person pepper sprayed them, then drove away from the scene.
Tuesday, April 11
*Deputies responded to El Pueblo Boulevard and Calle Del Prado. The driver of a Lincoln sedan collided with a parked vehicle near this location. Following the collision, the driver exited the vehicle and left the scene without providing their information.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A motorist was criminally cited when they were observed driving more than 27 mph over the posted speed limit.
*Deputies responded to the 11800 block of Desert Vista Dr. where a male subject was arrested for disorderly conduct when they screamed at dogs, followed people around and generally caused a disturbance at the Desert Vista Dog Park. The subject was also arrested for assault when they licked one of the dog owners in the face.
*A resident of the 14600 block of Briarwood Dr. reported that their vehicle was stolen by a former friend after they got into a verbal argument.
Wednesday, April 12
*Deputies responded to the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a resident reported that an unknown suspect scratched their Mercedes Benz with a key while it was parked in a parking lot.
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. An unidentified suspect forwarded fraudulent prescriptions for narcotic medications to a nearby pharmacy. The doctor noted on the prescriptions confirmed that their systems were hacked by an unknown person. The prescriptions were not filled.
*Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. where a female suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct after she yelled profanities and pushed a credit card scanner at a hotel manager.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at 136th St. A motorist was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was determined the driver was using fictitious plates on their vehicle. The driver was also arrested for driving under the influence. They were arrested for both infractions.