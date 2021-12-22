Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Dec. 9, through Wednesday, Dec. 15.
*On Thursday, Dec. 9, a resident of the 14200 block of Edgeworth Dr. reported a fraud incident in which the victim alleged a person known to him took $20,000 from his bank account without his knowledge or consent.
*On Thursday, Dec. 9, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a private property hit and run incident in which a vehicle backed into an unoccupied vehicle, causing minor damage. The driver did not leave their personal information for the vehicle owner and a witness obtained a license plate. Deputies contacted the subject, who claimed he did hit the vehicle, however he did not see any damage. The owner of the vehicle that was struck did not want to prosecute and was provided with the vehicle exchange information.
*On Friday, Dec. 10, deputies responded to a retail store in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. to take a report from loss prevention personnel concerning shoplifting in which a male subject stole merchandise and left the store.
*On Friday, dec. 10, deputies responded to a retail store in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. to take a report from loss prevention personnel related to the shoplifting of a smartphone in which a male subject cut the security device and left the store without paying.
*On Friday, Dec. 10, deputies made a traffic stop at Saguaro and El Lago boulevards where a motorist was stopped for driving with no taillights. Deputies determined the driver was driving while intoxicated by alcohol. A DUI investigation was performed and the driver was cited for extreme DUI.
*On Friday, Dec. 10, deputies responded to a single-vehicle, non-injury collision at Trevino Drive and Fountain Hills Boulevard. A driver hit a concrete mailbox stand. Investigation determined the juvenile driver to be impaired by alcohol and the subject was charged with a DUI.
*On Saturday, Dec. 11, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where they took a report of an assault. A male subject alleged he attempted to break up a domestic violence altercation between a male and a female subject and the male subject physically assaulted him. The victim stated he was not injured in the incident.
*On Saturday, Dec. 11, a resident of the 16600 block of Hawk Dr. reported an identity theft in which the victim alleged an unknown person attempted to open a college loan and credit card in his name without his consent.
*On Saturday, Dec. 11, deputies responded to a single-vehicle, injury collision at Sunridge and Sundown drives where a vehicle rolled into the desert area. An investigation determined the driver may have been impaired by alcohol and blood analysis is being conducted to determine the driver’s alcohol content, at which time charges will be filed if over the limit.
*On Saturday, Dec. 11, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Tower Drive for a minor injury collision involving four vehicles. A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle that had stopped for a pedestrian to cross at the crosswalk. The collision pushed the vehicle into another vehicle in front of it, which was also stopped, and then the vehicle who caused the collision rolled back into another vehicle. One driver sustained a non-life-threatening injury that resulted in the driver being transported to the hospital.
*On Sunday, Dec. 12, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Eagle Ridge Drive for a single-vehicle, minor injury collision in which a vehicle rolled over after striking the median. The driver stated he accidentally hit the median curb and his vehicle went airborne and flipped.
*On Monday, Dec. 13, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Sunburst Drive for a single-vehicle, non-injury collision in which the driver of the vehicle stated he fell asleep while driving and went into the median of the road and struck a tree.
*On Monday, Dec. 13, deputies stopped a motorist on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledford. The driver was cited for criminal speed for traveling 63 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Monday, Dec. 13, a resident of the 16300 block of Arrow Drive reported an incident of identity theft in which the victim received a letter from a collection agency in his name for an account opened with his personal information that he did not open.
*On Monday, Dec. 13, deputies responded to the 15400 block of McDowell Mountain Rd. where they were contacted regarding a student found to be in possession of edible cannabis gummies, a THC vape pen and a nicotine vape pen on the campus of Fountain Hills Middle School. The student was distributing the items to other students.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 14, deputies stopped a motorist at Saguaro Boulevard and Indian Wells Drive for speeding. The driver was allegedly traveling 58 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35. Deputies discovered the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant. The driver was arrested and booked on the warrant.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 14, a resident of the 14200 block of Ibsen Dr. reported a harassment allegation. The victim alleged another person continues to send dozens of text messages after they asked the person to cease.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 14, deputies responded to the middle school in the 15400 block of McDowell Mountain Road where they took a report of a threat made by one student to another.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 14, a resident of the 15500 block of Bainbridge Ave. reported a burglary in which a suspect pried open the mailbox to the business and stole the contents inside.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 14, deputies responded to Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards for a two-vehicle, minor-injury collision. One vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle stopped for a red light. The driver who struck the other vehicle stated her foot slipped off the brake pedal.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 14, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. for a reported dumpster fire behind a business. It was determined a lit cigarette was discarded and may have caused the fire.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 15, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd and took a report of a person stealing water from the hose bib of a residential property.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 15, deputies stopped a motorist at Saguaro Boulevard and Bond Drive for speeding. It was determined the motorist’s driver’s license was suspended.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 15, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Kings Way for a noise disturbance. In the course of their investigation, it was determined that a subject had an outstanding felony warrant for their arrest.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 15, a resident of the 14000 block of Edgeworth Dr. reported a person making several calls to them making threats to do physical harm.