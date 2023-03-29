The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 22.
Thursday, March 16
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 22.
Thursday, March 16
*A resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported that a male subject yelled at them and made disparaging remarks when they told the resident to “go back to your own country.”
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was criminally cited when they were observed driving more than 38 mph over the posted speed limit.
Friday, March 17
*Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. Two coworkers were involved in a physical fight at a local restaurant. Surveillance video from inside the restaurant showed that one of the coworkers punched the other without provocation. The instigating coworker was arrested for assault.
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an identified male subject stole 32 Starbucks cups from a local business. The cups in total were valued at approximately $1,000.
*A resident of the 17100 block of Salida Dr. reported that their neighbor intentionally shined a laser beam into their eye, blinding them momentarily and causing an eye injury.
Sunday, March 19
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an identified male subject stole goods from a local business and left without paying. The items stolen were valued at approximately $700.
*A resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that their ex-boyfriend violated their protection order when the boyfriend showed up to their home unannounced.
*Deputies responded to the 13400 block of Vista Del Lago for a reported single-vehicle non-injury collision. A motorist drove off the road and into a residence. During the crash investigation, the driver was arrested for extreme DUI.
*Deputies responded to the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where two individuals reported that an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicles and stole personal effects including credit cards. The suspect(s) later attempted to use the cards at a nearby convenience store but were declined.
Tuesday, March 21
*Deputies responded to the 16500 block of Laser Dr. where it was reported that a male subject stole a real estate sign after they struck it with their vehicle. The subject was contacted during the investigation and the sign was returned. The victim did not wish to prosecute the matter criminally.
*A resident of the 14400 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unidentified suspect searched through files containing their tax records without their consent.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.