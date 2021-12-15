Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Dec. 2, through Wednesday, Dec. 8.
*On Thursday, Dec. 2, deputies responded along with Fountain Hills Fire Department to a report of a fire in the 13400 block of La Montana Dr. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused damage to the interior of the business. The fire was in the smoker of a barbecue restaurant.
*On Thursday, Dec. 2, a resident of the 16100 block of Palisades Blvd. reported threatening and harassing phone calls and text messages.
*On Thursday, Dec. 2, deputies took a report of a burglary in which a wallet was stolen from inside a hotel room in the 13200 block of Eagle Ridge Dr.
*On Thursday, Dec. 2, a resident of the 17000 block of Cascade Drive reported a criminal damage incident in which a motion sensor and a drainage gutter on a home appeared to have been intentionally shot with a BB gun.
*On Thursday, Dec. 2, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at the intersection of Palisades Boulevard and Verde River Drive. One vehicle collided with the rear end of the vehicle in front of it. Both vehicles sustained damage in the collision.
*On Friday, Dec. 3, deputies responded to the 13100 block of Sunridge Dr. for a criminal damage report in which someone used an unknown object to cause damage to a golf course green and sand trap.
*On Friday, Dec. 3, a resident of the 17100 block of Rand Dr. reported a burglary in which someone entered an open garage at the residence and stole a minibike.
*On Friday, Dec. 3, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported another person driving in a car made physical threats, for no apparent reason, to harm him as he was walking in the area.
*On Friday, Dec. 3 deputies responded to the La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains intersection for a reported two-vehicle, non-injury collision that occurred in the round-about. One driver did not see another vehicle already in the roundabout and the two vehicles collided.
*On Friday, Dec. 3, deputies made a traffic stop at El Lago Boulevard and Crystal Hills Drive. A motorist was stopped for failing to maintain their lane, and it was determined the driver was intoxicated by alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was cited for extreme DUI.
*On Saturday, Dec. 4, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of a credit card fraud. The victim found that a person opened a credit card in her name without her knowledge or consent and proceeded to make numerous charges on the card.
*On Sunday, Dec. 5, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards where there was a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at the intersection. One vehicle struck the rear of a second vehicle.
*On Sunday, Dec. 5, deputies took a report of a criminal damage incident in the 13200 Block of N. Mimosa. An unknown person damaged the community mailbox to gain access to a cluster of mailboxes. It was not immediately known if any mail had been stolen.
*On Sunday, Dec. 5, deputies responded to the 15600 block of Sunburst Dr. for a hit-and-run collision involving four vehicles. A vehicle struck three parked vehicles, causing severe damage to the suspect vehicle and disabling it. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle left the scene on foot and deputies were not able to locate them.
*On Monday, Dec. 6, deputies responded to the 15800 block of Eagle Rock Dr. for a report of threats to commit an offense. A verbal altercation occurred over a contracted job and the suspect made physical threats against the victim and did damage to his vehicle.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 7, deputies took burglary reports regarding theft from water vending machines at both the CVS and the Walgreen’s on Palisades Boulevard. An unknown suspect damaged the machines to gain access to the money collector in the machine and removed the money.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 7, deputies responded to Cactus Flower Way and Sunridge Drive for a single-vehicle, non-injury accident. The driver claimed they were distracted and drove into landscaping on the side of the road, causing minor damage.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 7, deputies responded to the 11400 block of Pinto Dr. for a reported burglary at a vacant home for sale. Someone entered the home and stole several items and did minor damage to the home.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 8, a resident of the 16300 block of Crystal Ridge Dr. reported a package stolen from their porch. The theft was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 8, a resident of the 9900 block of Fireridge Trail reported a theft in which a firearm was stolen from the garage of a residence.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 8, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported a vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot. The vehicle was located a short time later at an adjacent business parking lot and did not appear to have been stolen.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 8, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported shoplifting from a business in which two male subjects were observed on surveillance footage stealing over $1,000 in electronics merchandise.