The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that deputies responded to the following incidents from Thursday, March 11, to Wednesday, March 17.
*On Thursday, March 11, deputies received a report that two teens went into a business in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. and stole alcoholic beverages.
*On Thursday, March 11 a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Drive reported an unknown person(s) accessed a resident’s driver license information and changed their address.
*On Thursday, March 11, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknown male subject stole multiple items from the business.
*On Thursday, March 11, deputies contacted a subject in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. and charged her with stealing a parking placard and ultimately booked her into jail for an outstanding warrant.
*On Thursday, March 11, a resident of the 15000 block of Mustang Drive reported an unknown person(s) used the resident’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Friday, March 12, a resident of the 16000 block of Hyde Park Drive reported an unknown person(s) attempted to extort money from the resident by threatening to release personal information about them on the internet.
*On Friday, March 12, a resident of the 17000 block of La Pasada Drive reported an unknown person(s) used the resident’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases.
*On Saturday, March 13, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue, where two subjects became involved in a physical altercation outside a business.
*On Saturday, March 13, a resident of the 16000 block of Bradford Drive reported an unknown person(s) used the resident’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Monday, March 14, a resident of the 14000 block of Galatea Drive reported an unknown person(s) went into the resident’s unlocked vehicle and stole items, including credit cards. The suspect(s) then tried to use the credit cards at a convenience/gas station.
*On Monday, March 15, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd., where an unknown subject reportedly entered a local business, took merchandise on display, concealed the merchandise and then left the establishment without paying for the merchandise.
*On Monday, March 15, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknow subject entered the business, selected several items of merchandise and went to the self-checkout. The subject paid for a few items and left the store without paying for the remaining items.
*On Monday, March 15, a resident of the 16000 block of Rosetta Dr. reported unknown person(s) used their personal information to make fraudulent purchases.
*On Tuesday, March 16, a resident of the 16000 block of Westby Drive reported an unknown person(s) damaged a vehicle by deflating its tires and smashing the windshield with a large rock.
*On Tuesday, March 16, a resident of the 16000 block of Gunsight Drive reported an unknown person(s) stole the resident’s motorcycle, which was secured by a lock and cable.
*On Tuesday, March 16, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Ironwood Drive where an unknown person(s) destroyed church property by setting the item on fire.
*On Tuesday, March 16, in the 14000 block if Yerba Buena Way, a parked, unoccupied, work truck was reportedly struck by what was identified by witnesses as a black Lincoln Town Car.
*On Wednesday, March 17, deputies responded to the intersection of Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Blvd. for a vehicle collision. A driver was backing his vehicle and struck the front end of another motorist.
*On Wednesday, March 17, a resident of the 15000 block of Sundown Drive reported being at home when they heard a loud crash sound. They went outside and discovered a vehicle had collided with a fire hydrant and appeared to be stuck. The resident checked on the occupants of the vehicle, which was reportedly occupied by three subjects who appeared to be juveniles. The occupants of the vehicle were able to get the vehicle free and left the scene. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.