Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills responded to the following incidents during the week of Oct. 22 through Oct. 28.
*On Thursday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Desert Vista for a reported possible burglary of a storage shed where youth soccer equipment is stored. No items appeared to be missing, however, it appeared someone may have damaged or tampered with the door lock mechanism to the shed.
*On Thursday, Oct. 22, a resident of the 11600 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an attempted residential burglary where the victim stated she believed someone attempted to enter her residence by opening a sliding glass door while she was out of town. This was based on smudged handprints on the exterior of the glass.
*On Thursday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported intoxicated subject causing a disturbance at a business. Deputies located the subject outside the business and formally trespassed him from the business.
*On Friday, Oct. 23, a resident of the 13300 block of Sunridge Drive reported the theft of two political signs from a residential yard. The signs were for David Schweikert and a “Stand with our police, vote republican” sign.
*On Friday, Oct. 23, a resident of the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported a theft in which a pearl necklace was taken from her room.
*On Saturday, Oct. 24, deputies responded to Palisades and Shea boulevards for a reported two-vehicle injury accident involving a motorcycle. Both drivers had differing stories as to how the accident occurred and no other driver had witnessed the accident. The motorcycle driver stated that the other driver turned in front of him and struck him. The driver of the car stated that he attempted to merge into the right lane when the motorcycle came up on his vehicle and struck it.
*On Saturday, Oct. 24, a resident of the 16400 block of Scorpion Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim received correspondence that her unemployment benefits had been approved, though she never filed for unemployment benefits.
*On Saturday, Oct. 24, a motorist was cited for criminal speed for traveling 82 miles per hour on McDowell Mountain Road, Mile Post 1, where the speed limit is 45.
*On Sunday, Oct. 25, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Parkview Ave. for a report of a private property injury accident involving a motorcycle. The driver suffered minor injuries.
*On Sunday, Oct. 25, deputies responded to the 17200 block of Quail Ridge Drive where a resident reported a suspicious person after hearing what sounded like someone attempting to open her front door. After the resident checked their Ring camera, she observed a male subject walking away from her front door at the same time she heard the noise.
*On Sunday, Oct. 25, deputies took a report of a theft in which the victim alleged that an acquaintance stole $300 from her purse.
*On Monday, Oct. 26, a resident of the 13300 block of Sunridge Drive reported a theft in which a political sign for “Trump 2020” was stolen from the front yard of the victim.
*On Monday, Oct. 26, deputies responded to a two-vehicle minor injury collision at Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway. One vehicle attempted to make a left turn into the Fry’s parking lot from Shea and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Shea. One driver suffered a minor injury to his face. The driver who turned left in front of the oncoming vehicle was issued a citation for the incident. Both vehicles sustained major damage.
*On Monday, Oct. 26, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported forgery in which an unknown person forged a doctor’s name on a prescription in order to obtain narcotics from the pharmacy.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 27, deputies responded to the 15300 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported criminal damage incident in which an unknown suspect damaged a sign posted by the church in support of “BLM, Human Rights, Women’s Rights and Immigrant Rights.” This is the second time the banner has been damaged.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 27, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported theft and threats call in which a business owner alleged a former employee stole property from the business and was threatening the owner. The owner did not wish to aid in the prosecution.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 28, deputies responded to the area of Palisades Blvd. and Sunburst Drive for a report of a motorist driving in the wrong lanes on Palisades. Deputies located a vehicle matching the description which had a flat tire and front-end damage. The vehicle was driving in the correct lanes of travel when deputies located the vehicle. The motorist was stopped and was unaware of the flat tire. Deputies learned that the vehicle had struck a traffic control sign in the area and conducted a DUI investigation, which did not indicate impairment. The driver was cited for a hit and run for causing damage to property and not notifying law enforcement or reporting the incident.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 28, deputies responded to Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards for a minor injury, two-vehicle collision in the intersection. Both drivers claimed they stopped for the stop sign and proceeded when it was their turn. Both drivers suffered very minor injuries. One vehicle sustained damage to the front area of the vehicle and the other sustained damage on the side of the vehicle.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 28, a resident of the 15200 block of Sundown Drive reported a residential burglary in which an unknown suspect entered a home and stole numerous pieces of jewelry.