Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills stopped a motorist for speeding in the area of Shea Boulevard and Technology Drive on Friday, May 22.
During the course of the investigation it was determined the driver’s driving privileges had been revoked due to a DUI conviction and the driver was required to have an interlock device on any vehicle he operated, which he did not have. The driver was issued a criminal citation for both violations and his vehicle was towed on a 30-day impound pursuant to state law.
A pre-impound search of the vehicle located marijuana and drug paraphernalia, with charges are pending the results from the crime lab.
*On Thursday, May 21, a male subject reported that he was threatened at the Post Office by another male subject over a verbal confrontation. The victim did not wish to aid in the prosecution.
*On Thursday, May 21, a resident of the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that she received a letter in the mail with no return address or business name claiming to offer her better medical insurance coverage. She called the phone number and spoke to an unidentified male subject who she provided her Social Security number and her bank account number, as well as medical information. She later learned this may have been a scam and was able to freeze her bank account and never experienced any financial loss.
*On Thursday, May 21, deputies were called to an establishment in the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. regarding a physical assault that took place after two patrons engaged in a verbal argument. The suspect was alleged to have pulled the hair of the victim and then left as MCSO was called. The victim declined to prosecute, however deputies located the suspect in her vehicle in the parking lot with the car running and the suspect in the driver’s seat. Deputies contacted the suspect and conducted a DUI investigation, which resulted in the suspect being arrested for extreme DUI.
*On Friday, May 22, a resident of the 16700 block of Almont Drive reported that someone appeared to have dumped dirt in her backyard. While reporting this issue to deputies, she also stated she wanted to file a report of a burglary that occurred approximately six weeks prior when she noticed $500 worth of clothing stolen from her bedroom. The victim stated she had no suspect information and there was no forced entry to her home when the burglary occurred.
*On Friday, May 22, a resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight Drive reported someone pried his mailbox open and damaged the lock. He did not believe any mail had been stolen.
*On Friday, May 22, a resident of the 16600 block of Westby Drive reported that someone entered her partially opened garage door overnight and stole her purse from her unlocked vehicle. The suspect then used one of the credit cards from her purse to make a purchase from a local gas station.
*On Friday, May 22, deputies received a report that someone had damaged the windshield of the victim’s vehicle while it was unattended in a parking lot at Fountain Park.
*On Saturday, May 23, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported someone had slashed three of his tires on his truck. He believed he saw the suspect running from where his car was parked as he exited his residence, but he was not able to see the individual well enough to provide a description.
* On Sunday, May 24, deputies responded to the 12800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a business contacted MCSO to report a trespassing incident. Deputies formally trespassed two individuals at the request of the business representative.
*On Sunday, May 24, a deputy stopped a motorist near Shea and Palisades boulevards for swerving within the lane of travel and determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. The suspect refused to provide a breath or blood sample and his driver’s license was suspended as a result, pursuant to state law. Deputies obtained a search warrant to obtain blood for blood alcohol concentration and charges are pending the results of blood analysis.
*On Monday, May 25, deputies responded along with the fire department to the 13800 block of Wendover Drive where a dumpster in the driveway of a home under remodel had caught fire. The fire was contained to the dumpster and no structures were damaged.
*On Monday, May 25, deputies responded along with the fire department to the 15200 block of Lorma Lane where there was a vehicle fire in front of a residence. The vehicle that caught fire belonged to a paint contractor who was working at a home nearby. The fire was contained to the vehicle and did not damage any structures.
*On Monday, May 25, deputies responded to a shoplifting report at a store in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. Store employees reported a male subject had entered the store and loaded over $400 worth of items into a shopping cart and proceeded past all points of sale to the parking lot. The subject then observed store employees coming towards him and he left the items in the shopping cart and fled the scene. Store employees were able to obtain a license plate and MCSO is attempting to identify the subject.
*On Monday, May 25, deputies responded to a shoplifting report at a business in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. Loss prevention personnel for the store had a female subject detained for stealing $50 in cosmetics and alcohol. Deputies issued the suspect a citation and she was formally trespassed from the store.
*On Monday, May 25, a resident of the 14200 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. claimed that her son’s adult friend had broken a window inside of her home while he was impaired by drugs. The caller declined to prosecute for the broken window.
*On Tuesday, May 26, a resident of the 16300 block of Crystal Point Drive reported someone came on to her property and damaged her flag holders and threw her flags on the ground.
*On Tuesday, May 26, deputies were called to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. where a person reported that someone stole the license plate off of his motorcycle while he was parked in the shopping center parking lot.
*On Tuesday, May 26, deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle collision at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards. An interview with both drivers determined that one vehicle made an unsafe lane change and side-swiped the other vehicle. The driver who made the lane change was issued a civil traffic ticket.
*On Wednesday, July 27, a resident of the 14200 block of Ashbrook Drive reported that sometime during the evening an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in his driveway and stole a firearm.
*On Wednesday, July 27, deputies responded to a non-injury collision in the 15700 block of Richwood Avenue. A vehicle backing out of a residence struck an unattended vehicle as it was lawfully parked on the street.
*On Wednesday, July 27, a resident of the 15600 block of Palomino Blvd. reported a forgery. The victim said her bank contacted her and told her that someone had forged two checks from her account in the amount of $1,000 each and attempted to deposit them through the mobile deposit function into another account.