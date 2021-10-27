Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Oct. 14, through Wednesday, Oct. 20.
*On Thursday, Oct. 14, loss prevention personnel for a business located in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. reported that a subject known to them stole over $1,000 worth of electronics on Oct. 10. The suspect was arrested later at another jurisdiction for an unrelated shoplifting case and MCSO detectives are working on charging the suspect for the Fountain Hills shoplifting.
*On Thursday, Oct. 14, Town of Fountain Hills staff reported criminal damage on the overlook trail at Panorama Drive between El Lago Boulevard and Vista Del Lago. A person removed desert landscaping in order to create a new trail without permission of the town, which owns the property.
*On Thursday, Oct. 14, a person reported that a catalytic converter was removed from their vehicle when it was parked at a local repair shop located in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd.
*On Friday, Oct. 15, a person witnessed a man stealing a catalytic converter off a vehicle located in the 12000 block of Panorama Drive. When the witness attempted to confront the thief, the person fled the area in an older model gold Ford Ranger. The witness contacted MCSO and reported the theft.
*On Friday, Oct. 15, a person reported that her residential address was being used by other people to obtain mail. She did not know the people or the businesses the mail was addressed to and had no idea why they would use her residential address for their mail. The person was not out any financial loss and her personal information had not been compromised.
*On Friday, Oct. 15, loss prevention personnel for a business located at 16800 block of Shea Boulevard reported that a subject shoplifted merchandise valued at approximately $60 over two different days.
*On Friday, Oct. 15, a victim reported that an unknown person stole a firearm out of his vehicle sometime within the past three weeks at a location in the 14600 block of Calle Del Oro. The victim suspects it may have been a mobile mechanic who was responsible as they had completed work on his vehicle recently.
*On Saturday, Oct. 16, a subject was arrested for trespassing after he was formally trespassed from a residence and went back to the residence after being trespassed.
*On Sunday, Oct. 17, a person reported that her purse and cell phone were stolen from the lobby area of the resort located at 13200 block of Eagle Ridge Drive. The victim’s credit card was later used at multiple times in Globe, Ariz.
*On Sunday, Oct. 17, a person reported that an unknown person used his credit card to make an online purchase. The victim was not aware of how his information was compromised.
*On Sunday, Oct. 17, deputies took a report of a single-vehicle accident with no injuries in which a driver reported he struck a real estate sign that was left in the roadway.
*On Sunday, Oct. 17, deputies took a report of an attempted vehicle burglary in the area of the 16300 block of Arrow Drive in which the victim observed a subject enter her unlocked vehicle. It was not immediately determined if anything had been taken.
*On Monday, Oct. 18, a person reported that an unknown suspect damaged his mailbox in the area of the 16400 block of Emerald Dr.
*On Monday, Oct. 18, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, minor injury accident at the intersection of Palisades and El Lago boulevards. The driver of one vehicle failed to safely yield from a stop sign and pulled in front of a vehicle traveling on Palisades. The driver was unable to avoid hitting the other vehicle, causing it to roll several times. The driver who failed to yield was issued a citation.
*On Monday, Oct. 18, Town staff reported a criminal damage incident at the Community Center located at the 13000 block of La Montana Drive. Someone cut a lock to one of the doors at the building sometime within the past several weeks.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 19, deputies responded to a report of a hit and run incident at El Lago and Saguaro boulevards in which a vehicle was left disabled in the lane of traffic with no driver. The disabled vehicle appeared to have struck a parked vehicle and the vehicle was towed from the scene. An investigation to contact the registered owner of the hit and run vehicle was conducted.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 19, a report was taken regarding the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at an address in the 16500 block of Gunsight Drive.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 20, loss prevention personnel at a business located at the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. reported a shoplifting that occurred several days earlier in which a male subject stole $100 in merchandise.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 20, a subject reported he was being harassed by a previous employee through social media. The report is from a location in the 16500 block of El Lago Blvd.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 20, a subject reported that an unknown person damaged the window to their residence in the 15200 block of Fairy Duster Court by shooting BBs at the window.