The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints about callers identifying themselves as MCSO personnel attempting to scam money from victims.
On Friday, Oct. 4, a resident reported receiving a phone call from a subject claiming to be a deputy from MCSO. The caller advised her she had missed jury duty and needed to pay a $200 bond to avoid being arrested. The victim provided the suspect with her personal information and her debit card information. The suspect called back saying the transaction was declined by her bank. At this point the victim realized this was a scam and contacted MCSO. The victim did not suffer a financial loss.
*On Monday, Oct. 7, a resident reported several fraudulent charges on her credit card that were noticed when she checked her card statement. The charges exceeded $1,000 and were made from several online purchases.
*On Monday, Oct. 7, a man reported that a wristwatch was stolen from his vehicle after it was left at the carwash for several hours to be cleaned.
*On Saturday, Oct. 5, a resident of the 16800 block of Lamplighter Way reported that the passenger side window to his vehicle was shattered by an unknown person while it was parked at his residence. He said it appears nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle.
*On Sunday, Oct. 6, a motorist stopped for speeding near Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards was found to have no driver license issued from of any jurisdiction. Pursuant to state law the vehicle was towed on a 30-day impound.
*On Saturday, Oct. 5, a caller notified MCSO of a suspicious vehicle parked in the wash in the area of Fountain Hills and El Pueblo boulevards. The vehicle was located in the wash with damage to the front end and MCSO dispatch soon received a call from the driver advising she had been involved in a single vehicle accident. The driver told deputies the accident was a result of her not knowing how to operate a vehicle with manual transmission.
*On Friday, Oct. 4, a pedestrian witnessed a vehicle go out of control and strike a street sign at Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards. The caller reported that the driver did not stop and left the scene without reporting the accident.
*On Monday, Oct. 7, a resident of the 16700 block of Westby Drive reported her vehicle was struck sometime during the night where it was legally parked on the street in front of her home. The vehicle sustained paint transfer and damage to the rear bumper and rear passenger area.
*On Friday, Oct. 4, a resident reported their vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the lot of a business and the other motorist left without providing their information. A witness observed the accident and informed employees of the business, who informed the vehicle owner. The victim was unable to obtain a license plate of the vehicle that hit the other vehicle and left.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 8, a resident reported receiving a message on Facebook from a fraudulently created duplicate phishing account in the name of a current member of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, requesting that the victim apply for a financial grant. No financial loss was suffered by the victim, nor did he provide any personal information.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 8, deputies responded to a vehicle collision at Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards. One vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle when both were attempting to yield for an emergency vehicle. The damage was minor and no injuries were reported.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 8, deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at Shea Boulevard and Monterey Drive. The motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 9, a male subject was involved in a single vehicle crash at Firerock Drive and Vista Verde Court. His vehicle struck a decorative rock feature, causing damage to his vehicle and to the rock. The driver said his vision was affected by the sun, which contributed to the accident.