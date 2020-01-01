Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Palisades Blvd. and La Montana Drive on Friday, Dec. 20, for a welfare check. The subject appeared to be intoxicated and was taken away by another party.
*On Friday, Dec. 20, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Kim Drive for a report of someone shooting a pellet gun in the backyard of a residence. The subject was educated about town laws pertaining to shooting a pellet gun.
*On Friday, Dec. 20, deputies received a report of a barking dog in the 15000 block of Castillo Drive. Deputies responded to the area and issued a town dog barking complaint/notification.
*On Friday, Dec. 20, deputies received a report of an unknown suspect stealing a purse from a subject while they were placing items in their vehicle in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd.
*On Saturday, Dec. 21, a vehicle struck another vehicle while backing from a parking space in the area of Shea and Palisades boulevards.
*On Saturday, Dec. 21, a resident in the area of Pelican Drive and Glenbrook Blvd. reported juveniles had been riding motorized bikes in the area.
*On Saturday, Dec. 21, at about 4 p.m. deputies responded to a noise complaint in the 17000 block of Dull Knife Drive. Deputies located the source of the noise and informed them it was disturbing the neighborhood and educated him of the issue.
*On Saturday, Dec. 21, a resident of the 15000 block of Cactus Drive reported a barking dog. Deputies responded to the area and were not able to witness/hear a barking dog.
*On Saturday, Dec. 21, deputies arrested a subject in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains for an outstanding warrant and booked them into jail.
*On Sunday, Dec. 22, deputies were called to the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards regarding a suspicious subject(s). The subject(s) were gone by the time deputies arrive to the location.
*On Sunday, Dec. 22, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Cascade Drive regarding a domestic disturbance. A subject was transported to hospital due to heavy consumption of alcohol.
*On Sunday, Dec. 22, deputies were called to the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Avenue of the Fountains at about 11:30 p.m. regarding subjects involved in a verbal argument. Parties were contacted and a welfare check was conducted.
*On Monday, Dec. 23, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Valloroso Drive in reference to a runaway juvenile. The subject was located the next day when deputies responded to the residence referenced to a domestic dispute.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 24, deputies were called to the 17000 block of Choctaw Circle in reference to a domestic dispute.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 24, deputies arrested a subject in the 11000 block of Buffalo Drive on an outstanding warrant.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 24, deputies received a report of a hit and run incident in the 14000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. An unknown vehicle struck a trash canister and left the scene. Parts of the vehicle were located at the scene.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 24, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains for a report of a resident having his vehicles tire “slashed.” This incident is under investigation.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 25, at about 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to a report of loud music in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. By the time deputies arrived the music was shut off.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 25, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Ashbrook Drive in reference to a domestic dispute.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 25, deputies were called to the 13000 block of Crystal Hills Drive regarding a domestic dispute.