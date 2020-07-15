Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a motorist for an equipment failure near Saguaro and Grande boulevards on Thursday, July 2, and discovered violations.
The driver was operating the vehicle without a license and it was also determined that the driver intentionally placed a fictitious license plate on the vehicle. Deputies issued the driver a criminal citation for displaying a fictious license plate and a civil citation for no driver’s license. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days pursuant to state law.
*On Thursday, July 2, a resident of the 16900 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an attempted fraud/con game in which the victim received a Facebook message from an unknown suspect claiming if he did not pay her a specified amount of money, she would post potentially embarrassing information online. The victim did not provide any of his personal information and reported the incident to MCSO.
*On Thursday, July 2, deputies received a report of a bicyclist/pedestrian collision at Firerock Country Club Drive and Shea Blvd. The incident had occurred the day prior to the report. A man was walking along Firerock Country Club Drive when he was struck from behind by a bicyclist. The pedestrian suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital by a friend who witnessed the accident and the pedestrian remained hospitalized due to his injuries. The bicyclist provided aid and gave his phone number to the witness and informed them he was distracted and did not see the pedestrian walking. MCSO is attempting to contact the bicyclist since this was reported after the fact.
*On Thursday, July 2, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a stolen bicycle that was later recovered by the owner. The victim stated that while at work he left his bicycle unsecured in front of the store at the bike rack. Another employee notified him that someone stole his bicycle. The victim located his bicycle abandoned in a nearby wash and reported the incident to MCSO.
*On Friday, July 3, a resident of the 17400 block of Grande Blvd. made an identity theft report. The victim reported that she received a letter in the mail which led her to realize an unknown suspect used her personal information to file for unemployment in the state of Michigan.
*On Saturday, July 4, deputies took a report from a person who had concerns over a post shared on social media which seemed to indicate a racially charged flyer was left on a vehicle at a store in Fountain Hills. The caller was able to take a screenshot of the social media post and the flyer and deputies checked the store to see if any other flyers were located on vehicles in the lot. Store management was asked if anyone complained about similar issues, to which nothing was noted. Deputies were unable to determine if the flyer was actually left on a vehicle in town and the person who initially made the post removed the post within an hour.
*On Sunday, July 5, a resident of the 14200 block of Ibsen Drive reported a criminal damage incident in which sometime overnight an unknown suspect sprayed graffiti on her driveway.
*On Sunday, July 5, a resident of the 14800 block of Kings Way reported the theft of firearms from a residence. The victim reported that he left five firearms in the residence of a family member in January of this year and recently returned to find the firearms missing.
*On Sunday, July 5, a resident of the 16700 block of Westby Drive reported a criminal damage in which the victim reported an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle by causing damage to the fuel tank filler pipe.
*On Sunday, July 5, a resident of the 17100 block of Parlin Drive reported a criminal damage incident in which an unknown person, by an unknown means, damaged the victim’s mailbox and brick pedestal. The victim believed a vehicle may have struck the mailbox without stopping and reporting the accident.
*On Monday, July 6, deputies took a report from a pedestrian who stated that while crossing in a crosswalk at Saguaro and Palisades boulevards a vehicle turned, nearly striking him. The pedestrian believed the same vehicle was involved in a similar situation with him the week prior and he wanted the incident documented since he had concerns the actions of the driver may be intentional now.
*On Monday, July 6, a resident of the 16400 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported a hit and run collision overnight where evidence indicates a vehicle left the roadway and struck a mailbox belonging to residence. There were no witnesses to the accident.
*On Monday, July 6, a resident of the 16300 block of Powderhorn Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim was notified through a credit monitoring program that her personal information had been used within the past few days to open a small business loan.
*On Monday, July 6, deputies responded to the 14200 block of Ibsen Drive for a disorderly conduct incident involving two neighbors. The incident was reported as a group of people yelling at each other in the street and was a result of a prior incident reported at the address which escalated due to one neighbor believing the other was involved with a previous criminal damage issue.
*On Monday, July 6, deputies took a report of a suspicious circumstance in which the complainant advised deputies he was approached by an unknown male subject who asked him to help cash a check at his banking institution. The man agreed and went inside his bank and cashed the check for the man and provided him with the cash. The man then asked him to cash another check but at the Scottsdale bank location, to which the man agreed and did the same transaction and provided the man with the cash. The complainant then left the area and began to feel uneasy about the situation and contacted MCSO. Neither check had been flagged as fraudulent by the banking institution, and no criminal activity was identified.
*On Monday, July 6, deputies responded to a single vehicle, non-injury collision at Saguaro Blvd. and Ledford Lane. The driver struck a curb, causing her tire to flatten. Deputies determined the driver to be under the influence of alcohol and conducted a DUI investigation which resulted in the driver being cited for Extreme DUI.
*On Tuesday, July 7, a resident of the 17200 block of Sonoran Way; reported an attempted fraud or con game which involved an unknown suspect attempting to put a change of address in for the victim at the Post Office in order for all of the victim’s mail to be sent to an address out of state.
*On Wednesday, July 8, deputies responded to a report of trespassing at a business in the 16700 block of Shea Blvd. A customer had a dispute over the price of service for his vehicle and he refused to wear a face covering while inside the business. When deputies arrived, the customer had already left and refused to pay for the service. The business did not desire prosecution and were able to reverse some of the services rendered, but requested the customer be formally trespassed from the business.
*On Wednesday, July 8, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of several subjects trespassing at the hotel. The hotel manager informed deputies that the occupants had stayed beyond their checkout time and when hotel staff entered the room the occupants were belligerent, but left. When deputies arrived the group had already departed.
*On Wednesday, July 8, a resident of the 14800 block of Kings Way reported she began employment with a business several months ago and had not been paid. When she looked into the matter it was determined an unknown suspect had hacked the company’s records and changed the direct deposit information to another person’s account, causing them to be paid for the victim’s work.