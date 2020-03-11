Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills received a report of possible identity theft on Thursday, Feb. 27.
A resident of the 14100 block of Milton Court reported that she is a representative of an organization which put on a fundraising auction in December of 2019, raising over $1,700.
It was believed the funds were deposited to a bank account, however it was recently learned the funds were never deposited to the intended account, but another account unknown to the organization.
*On Monday, March 2, a resident of the 11200 block of Garland Circle reported that he hired a company to paint the exterior of his residence and paid the painter $1,600 as a down payment, with the remainder to be paid once the job was completed. The victim said the work was never completed and he has been told his money will be refunded, but has not heard back from the painter. The victim went by the business address located on a flyer and found the address to be a vacant building.
*On Thursday, Feb. 27, a resident of the 15500 block of Jojoba Lane reported receiving a telephone call from a person claiming to be from Apple Support informing him that his cell phone and email had been hacked. The caller requested he purchase $4,500 in gift cards from Nike and Target, which the victim did and then provided the caller with the codes from each gift card. The victim realized it was a scam after the caller then requested additional gift cards to resolve the hacking issue.
*On Friday, Feb. 28, a student at Fountain Hills Middle School reported their cell phone stolen from their backpack.
*On Sunday, March 1, a resident of the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that a small amount of cash was missing from his wallet and his wife’s purse.
*On Monday, March 2, a resident of the 17100 block of Fontana Way reported that sometime between 5 p.m. on March 1 and 7 a.m. on March 2, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and removed keys and an access card. There was nothing else that appeared to missing.
*On Thursday, Feb. 27, deputies received a report that an intoxicated person at a bar in the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. left the establishment after he was refused service. Leaving in a vehicle, the driver struck several items in the parking lot and left the scene without stopping. Deputies were called and attempted to locate the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.
*On Monday, March 2, a resident of the 9700 block of Monterey Drive reported that a locksmith responded to her residence for a lockout. When she received the quote and decided not to use the locksmith, he requested she pay a service fee, which she refused. She said the locksmith then shut the screen door in an aggressive manner, causing damage to the door.
*On Monday, March 2, a resident of the 10200 block of Nicklaus Drive reported that an unknown person damaged her fence and a bush on her property. She cited ongoing issues with golfers and believed that they may be responsible for the damage.
*On Thursday, Feb. 27, deputies stopped a motorist at Fountain Hills and Glenbrook boulevards for an equipment violation. It was determined the registration to the vehicle had been suspended by DMV due to insurance reasons. The license plate was seized and the driver was issued a citation.
*On Thursday, Feb. 27, deputies stopped a motorist at El Pueblo Blvd. and La Pasada Drive for speeding and it was learned his driver’s license was revoked. He was issued a criminal citation and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days, pursuant to state law.
*On Thursday, Feb. 27, deputies receive a report that a motorist in the 16400 block of Ashbrook Drive struck two parked cars after attempting to avoid striking a javelina that ran into the roadway. The driver did not report any injuries.
*On Friday, Feb. 28, deputies responded to Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards for a reported motorist rear-ending a motorcycle that had just stopped to make a left turn. This was a low-speed collision and the motorcycle rider never fell to the ground. The impact caused minor damage to the motorcycle.
*On Wednesday, March 4, a motorist reported a road rage incident at Grande Blvd. and Arrowweed Drive when an unknown male subject who cut her off stopped in front of her in the roadway, causing her to come to a stop, and then approached her vehicle yelling obscenities at her.
*On Wednesday, March 4, a resident of the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported receiving a text from his credit card company asking if he was attempting to make a $500 purchase online. He contacted his credit card company and informed them he was not the one trying to make the purchase and that it was fraudulent. The transaction was an attempt to ship the product to Chicago. The victim was not aware of how someone obtained his credit card information.
*On Tuesday, March 3, a motorist was stopped at Shea and Saguaro boulevards for speeding and deputies discovered the driver was driving without ever being issued a license. The driver was cited for the violations and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days, as required by state law.
*On Tuesday, March 3, deputies stopped a motorist at Saguaro and Grande boulevards for an expired registration and it was discovered she had never been issued a driver license out of any jurisdiction. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days, pursuant to state law.
*On Wednesday, March 4, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding in a school zone on McDowell Mountain Road and deputies discovered the registration on the vehicle had been suspended for no insurance. The license plate was seized and the driver was issued a citation.
*On Thursday, Feb. 27, a resident of the 16600 block of Westby Drive reported hearing a loud bang and then observed a hole in the ceiling of his residence, where another tenant lived above him. After attempting to check on the tenant and getting no answer at the door, he called 911. It was learned that the tenant above him had an accidental discharge of a firearm, in which the projectile went through the floor and into the residence beneath him, landing only about a foot from the caller.