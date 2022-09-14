The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Sept. 7.
*On Thursday, Sept. 1, a resident of the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported an unknown female suspect stole two UPS envelopes from her driveway.
*On Friday, Sept. 2, deputies responded to 144th Street and Bob White Way for a reported traffic collision. Vehicle one ran a stop sign and vehicle two collided with the driver side of vehicle one. There was probable cause to believe the driver of vehicle one was impaired by alcohol. This case is ongoing.
*On Saturday, Sept. 3, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported receiving harassing text messages after complaining about service from a local restaurant.
*On Sunday, Sept. 4, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported the driver side window of her vehicle was shattered by an unknown suspect.
*On Sunday, Sept. 4, deputies received a report from an individual in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. A woman reported her father as being missing. A silver alert was put out for the father and he was later located in Scottsdale.
*On Sunday, Sept. 4, deputies made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road at Mile Marker 1. The driver was cited and released for driving on a suspended license.
*On Monday, Sept. 5, a resident of the 17000 block of Rosita Dr. reported an unknown suspect placed online orders to a business using the victim’s email address and cell phone number.
*On Monday, Sept. 5, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Grande Blvd. where an unknown suspect ran into the victim’s mailbox with their vehicle and fled the scene without providing any personal information.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 6, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that unknown suspects are believed to have stolen close to $43,000 from a local pharmacy.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a victim reported an unknown suspect stole $93 from her wallet while she was at a facility in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported paying $750 to a contractor to build a bridge and he has not done that and will not return calls from her.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 7, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Malta Drive. The driver was cited for speeding (56 MPH in a 35 MPH zone) and for driving with a suspended license plate.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a resident of the 29000 block of N. 144th Street reported a subject dropped a banana peel onto his driveway, illegally dumping on his property.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 7, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Enterprise Dr. where a victim reported an unknown suspect damaged his mailbox, causing an estimated damage of $400.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Ashbrook Dr. reported an unknown suspect attempted to open a new credit card account, a deposit account, and applied for a loan in his name without his consent.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Links Dr. reported an unknown suspect stole $3,500 from her residence. This case is ongoing.