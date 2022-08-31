The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Aug. 18, through Wednesday, Aug. 24.
*On Thursday, Aug. 18, a resident of the 16000 block of Nicklaus Dr. reported an unknown suspect stole a package valued at $45 from her front porch.
*On Thursday, Aug. 18, a resident of the 17000 block of Silver Sage Lane reported being a victim of fraud, as he sent over $1,000,000 to a bank in Poland to an unknown suspect as part of a fraudulent scheme.
*On Thursday, Aug. 18, deputies responded to El Lago Boulevard and Mimosa Drive where a vehicle caught on fire while being driven on the roadway. No injuries were reported.
*On Thursday, Aug. 18, deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards for a reported vehicle collision. Vehicle one failed to yield from a private drive and collided with the rear end of vehicle two, which was traveling eastbound. No injuries were reported.
*On Thursday, Aug. 18, a resident reported that while in a parking lot in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd., someone opened their car door and struck a vehicle which was parked next to it.
*On Thursday, Aug. 18, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Monterey Drive for a vehicle collision. Vehicle one merged to the left and collided with vehicle two at the right front quarter panel. There were no injuries.
*On Friday, Aug. 19, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (67MPH in a 35MPH zone).
*On Friday, Aug. 19, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Tower Drive where a suspect was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and booked into jail.
*On Friday, Aug. 19, a resident of the 14000 block of Kings Way reported an unknown suspect attempted to use her identity to withdraw money from her checking account.
*On Friday, Aug. 19, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Paul Nordin Pkwy., where a victim reported unknown suspect(s) burglarized her vehicle and stole $90 worth of items from it.
*On Friday, Aug. 19, deputies received a report that an unknown suspect(s) caused $8,300 worth of damage to a front-end loader at a work site at Desert Vista and Sioux drives.
*On Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd., where a victim reported an unknown suspect stabbed him in the abdomen with a key, causing minor injuries.
*On Saturday, Aug. 20, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported her vehicle was burglarized and miscellaneous paperwork was stolen from inside.
*On Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (65MPH in a 45MPH zone).
*On Saturday, Aug. 20, a resident of the 14000 block of Quartz Court reported an unknown suspect stole a package from his mailbox.
*On Monday, Aug. 22, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (75MPH in a 50MPH zone).
*On Monday, Aug. 22, a resident of the 16000 block of Arrow Dr. reported losing $1,500 to an unknown suspect in a fraudulent scheme over some gift cards.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (78MPH in a 50MPH zone).
*On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Monterrey Drive for a vehicle collision. Vehicle one failed to yield to traffic from a stop sign and collided with vehicle two. No injuries were reported.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road at Mile Marker 5. The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and booked into jail.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 24, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (75MPH in a 50MPH zone).
*On Wednesday, Aug. 24, an unknown suspect damaged soccer fields at Desert Vista Park by doing donuts with a vehicle on the field.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 24, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Inca Avenue. The driver was arrested for a felony warrant.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Gunsight Drive reported an unknown suspect burglarized her vehicle and stole some sets of keys.