Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 2, through Wednesday, Feb. 9.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 2, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect committed identity theft and withdrew over $20,000 from several banks in her name.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 2, a resident of the 15000 block of Scarlet Sky Lane reported that her front gates (which are usually closed) were open and her window screens were dislodged from the window frame. No suspect information.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 2, a resident of the 14000 block of Grandview Drive reported an acquaintance of their son used their banking information to steal $1,831 to pay for the suspect’s income tax. Investigation is ongoing.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 2, deputies made a traffic stop in the 10000 block of Saguaro Blvd. The driver was cited and released for criminal speed, allegedly traveling 63 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 2, a resident of the 14000 block of Crested Crown reported he believes his stepson stole a moped from his garage. This investigation is ongoing.
*On Thursday, Feb. 3, a resident of the 16000 block of Los Saguaros Court reported an unknown suspect used the victim’s identity to obtain a credit card. The victim was not out any funds.
*On Thursday, Feb. 3, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where two subjects got into a verbal argument at a local business. One subject claimed to be the victim of assault but that was unfounded.
*On Thursday, Feb. 3, a resident of the 14000 block of Boxwood Lane reported unknown suspects entered his home and stole a book of stamps valued at $11.
*On Thursday, Feb. 3, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported damage to his vehicle on the passenger side. It is unknown where this damage occurred as surveillance footage shows it did not occur at the listed location.
*On Thursday, Feb. 3, a resident of the 17000 block of La Pasada Drive reported his neighbor threatened to assault him.
*On Friday, Feb. 4, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a victim reported their vehicle was parked at a local business when someone broke the driver’s side rear window and stole her purse and cell phone. Value of stolen items is at $219 dollars. No suspect information.
*On Friday, Feb. 4, a resident of the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported they were scammed out of $10,000 over a fake rental deal. No suspect information.
*On Friday, Feb. 4, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where a local business had a front window broken out and a cell phone was stolen. The approximate amount of the damaged/stolen property was $8,000. No suspect information.
*On Friday, Feb. 4, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where a victim reported unknown suspects stole both exterior mirrors off of her vehicle while it was parked at her workplace. No suspect information. Estimated value of stolen property is $1,000.
*On Friday, Feb. 4, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where a victim reported unknown suspects cut off and stole the temporary license plate from her vehicle while parked at a local store.
*On Friday, Feb. 4, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Colony Drive where a victim reported that while parked at a local business, unknown suspects broke the passenger side window of her vehicle and stole items with a total value of around $5,000.
*On Friday, Feb. 4, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a victim reported unknown suspects broke the backseat window of her vehicle and stole a purse in the backseat. The value of the items taken is around $700.
*On Saturday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Shea and Saguaro boulevards. The driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a raised concrete curb before coming to a stop. No injuries.
*On Saturday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a victim reported that unknown suspects siphoned gas from his vehicle while parked at that location.
*On Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Calle Del Sol for a single-vehicle hit-and-run collision. A vehicle hit a mailbox and a water main/curb box. The vehicle has not been identified. No injuries.
*On Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to a business in the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue where it was reported unknown suspects damaged the side mirrors of the victim’s vehicle. Estimated cost of the damages is $500.
*On Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Del Cambre Avenue where it was reported a girls’ bathroom in the park had been vandalized. No suspect information. Estimated value of the damage to be around $250.
*On Sunday, Feb. 6, a resident of the 12000 block of La Montana Drive reported being harassed by a former friend.
*On Monday, Feb. 7, deputies responded to the intersection of Saguaro and Palisades boulevards for a two-vehicle collision. One vehicle was making a left turn and the second vehicle sped up and tried to go around the first vehicle, but collided with it. Minor injuries were sustained.
*On Monday, Feb. 7, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Drive reported an unknown suspect stole golf clubs and a bag from their garage valued at approximately $2,000.
*On Monday, Feb. 7, a resident of the 10000 block of Nicklaus Drive reported they were defrauded out of $499 by a telephone scam. No suspect information.
*On Monday, Aug. 7, a resident of the 14000 block of Aguilar Drive reported possible identity theft on a credit application. Through investigation it was found that the claim was unfounded.
*On Monday, Feb. 7, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue were two subjects got into a verbal altercation at a local business. When another subject tried to step in between the subjects, he was assaulted. The victim did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 8, deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards for a two-vehicle collision. Vehicle one made an illegal left on a red arrow and vehicle two collided with him. No injuries.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 8, a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Drive reported someone attempted to scam him out of money over the telephone and when that didn’t work, threatened him. No suspect information.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 8, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains where there was a two-vehicle collision. A vehicle was turning left at the intersection when a second vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with it. There were no injuries.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 8, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. for a two-vehicle private property collision. Vehicle one reported that when she parked her vehicle it rolled backwards, colliding with the other vehicle. The driver of vehicle one had minor injuries.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where an individual failed to leave the drive-thru of a business when asked to leave by the manager. Suspect left the scene prior to a trespass order being served.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 9, deputies made a traffic stop at Palisades Boulevard and Sunflower Drive. Subject was cited and released for speeding, allegedly traveling 62 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45.