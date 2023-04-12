The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 30, through Wednesday, April 5.
Thursday, March 30
*The driver of a Kia Soul vehicle was involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when they failed to maneuver a curve and overturned their vehicle in a resident’s yard. The driver then fled the scene without leaving their information. Deputies later located the driver and arrested them for driving under the influence and for leaving the scene of an accident. The summary provided did not include the location of the incident.
Friday, March 31
*Deputies responded to a business in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. and made contact with a transient female who was reported trespassing. During the contact, it was discovered that the female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. They were arrested for the outstanding warrant.
*A resident of the 17000 block of Salida Dr. reported that two unidentified males used a U-Haul truck to dump trash onto a residential property, then fled the scene.
*Deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Monterey Drive where two vehicles were involved in a non-injury collision. One vehicle failed to yield from a private drive, drove across Shea Boulevard and collided with the second vehicle, which was properly driving westbound on Shea.
Saturday, April 1
*A resident of the 33200 block of 140th St. reported they put their home up for sale. Sometime overnight, an unknown suspect broke into the home, but did not steal anything. There was no damage done to the home either.
*A business owner in the 16900 block of Colony Dr. reported that an unknown suspect cut the padlock securing the back gate to his business. Although security cameras were available, no persons were captured on video committing the act. The business owner did not wish to prosecute the matter.
Sunday, April 2
*Deputies responded to the 14600 block of El Pueblo Blvd. A driver was involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when they fell asleep while driving and struck a parked car.
Monday, April 3
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Saguaro Blvd. It was reported that an unknown suspect criminally damaged the bathroom of a local doctor’s office by throwing décor and soiled paper towels on the walls, floors and sinks.
*A resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight Dr. reported that the screen on their bedroom window was removed and placed on the ground. It is believed that someone might have entered the home and stolen an old cell phone.
*Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. where the manager of a local business reported that a male subject stole food items and left without paying. The suspect was later found, arrested and booked for shoplifting.
*Deputies responded to 136th St. and Westland Drive where two drivers were involved in a low-speed head-on vehicle collision when each driver failed to see the other vehicle as they were driving up a hill. Neither driver sustained any injuries.
*Deputies responded to the 16700 block of Shea Blvd. It was reported that an unknown suspect forcefully entered and burglarized an abandoned business. The complainant reported that several wires containing copper metal were stolen from the interior of the business.
Tuesday, April 4
*Deputies made a traffic stop at El Pueblo Boulevard and Baca Drive. The driver was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the driver’s license was suspended. The driver was criminally cited for driving with a suspended license.
*Deputies responded to the 10400 block of Indian Wells Dr. for an audible burglar alarm. A male subject was observed loitering outside the property on their arrival. There was no forced entry into the home, however, it was discovered that the subject had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The subject was arrested and booked for the outstanding warrant.
Wednesday, April 5
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane. The driver was issued a criminal citation when they were observed driving 28 mph over the posted speed limit.
* Deputies made a traffic stop on Grande Boulevard at Arrowweed Drive. The driver was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the driver was operating the vehicle without an Interlock Ignition Device, which was required due to a previous DUI. The driver’s registration was also found to be expired. The driver was criminally cited for operating a vehicle without the required interlock ignition device.
*A resident of the 17100 block of Malta Dr. reported that an unknown suspect used his identity to file for tax returns. The IRS was notified, and the returns were cancelled when the IRS could not verify the identity of the person that filed the returns.
*Deputies responded to the 11600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a mechanic reported that they believed a vehicle they were working on for a customer was intentionally tampered with. The lug nuts on one tire only were loosened, a safety pin was removed, and several lug nuts on the passenger side mount were missing. It is unknown when or where the vehicle could have been tampered with.
*Deputies responded to the 11400 block of Baron Dr. A driver was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision when they struck a pillar in the front yard of a residential property. The driver later exchanged information with the homeowner and left the scene.