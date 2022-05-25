Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, May 12, through Wednesday, May 18.
*On Thursday, May 12, a resident of the 15000 block of Tacony Dr. reported he believes he is being defrauded out of money with a cryptocurrency scam. No suspect info.
*On Thursday, May 12, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unknown suspect used his debit card information to pay a cable bill.
*On Thursday, May 12, deputies made an arrest following a traffic stop at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. The suspect was arrested for felony warrant and for unlawful flight from law enforcement during the traffic stop.
*On Thursday, May 12, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Ave., where a subject arrived at a local business after being formally trespassed. This case is still open.
*On Thursday, May 12, deputies arrested a subject in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains and booked them into jail for outstanding felony warrants.
*On Friday, May 13, deputies made a traffic stop at Fountain Hills and Glenbrook boulevards where the driver was cited for speed (35 in a school zone) and for driving with a suspended plate.
*On Saturday, May 14, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Salida Dr. where two subjects got into a physical fight. Neither party wished to aid in prosecution.
*On Sunday, May 15, deputies made a traffic stop at Galatea and Ashbrook drives where the driver was arrested for DUI-related charges after she ran into a stop sign at the intersection.
*On Tuesday, May 17, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown suspect stole a box containing documents and checks from his home.
*On Tuesday, May 17, a resident of the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. reported an unknown suspect siphoned gas from his vehicle which was parked in front of his residence.
*On Tuesday, May 17, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was cited for speed (52 MPH in 35 MPH zone) and for not having a driver license.
*On Tuesday, May 17, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a suspect was arrested and booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.