Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, June 3, through Wednesday, June 9.
*On Thursday, June 3, a resident of the 14000 block of Cerro Alto Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their personal information to apply for a credit card.
*On Friday, June 4, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue where it was reported a subject was assaulted by a family member. The subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries because of the assault.
*On Friday, June 4, a resident of the 14000 block of Marathon Drive discovered their vehicle, which was parked in front of their residence, had been damaged during the night. The vehicle appeared to have been struck by another vehicle.
*On Friday, June 4, deputies responded to the intersection of Palisades Blvd. and Verde River Drive, where there was a vehicle collision. A vehicle was struck as it was backing out of a parking spot.
*On Friday, June 4, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea Blvd. and Monterey Drive for a reported vehicle collision. In the process of making a left-hand turn from Monterey Drive, a vehicle “T-boned” a second vehicle traveling westbound on Shea Blvd.
*On Saturday, June 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards where there was a vehicle collision. It was reported that a vehicle went through a red traffic signal and collided with another motorist.
*On Saturday, June 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards, where there was a vehicle collision. A motorist said they were stopped at a red light when another vehicle rear-ended them.
*On Sunday, June 6, a resident of the 16000 block of Arrow Drive reported that an unknown person(s) accessed their credit card account and changed their personal information.
*On Sunday, June 6, deputies contacted a subject in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. During the course of an investigation the subject was found to have an outstanding warrant and he was arrested.
*On Sunday, June 6, residents became involved in a physical altercation. One of the parties was arrested and booked into jail.
*On Monday, June 7, deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. A vehicle was backing into an alleyway and collided with another motorist.
*On Monday, June 7, deputies made a traffic stop in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. The driver is alleged to have been in physical control of a vehicle while impaired. During processing, the subject was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
*On Monday, June 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that a subject made unauthorized charges under their name.
*On Monday, June 7, a resident reported that an unknown person(s) used their stolen credit cards to make unauthorized purchases in the 14000 block of Shea Blvd.
*On Tuesday, June 8, deputies responded to a report in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. of a subject entering a local retail business and leaving without paying for items they picked up.
*On Tuesday, June 8, deputies responded when two residents became involved in an altercation. One of the parties involved was arrested and booked into jail.
*On Wednesday, June 9, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Arroyo Vista Drive, where a motorist struck a parked vehicle and did not stop, but returned to the scene of the collision a short time later.
*On Wednesday, June 9, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive where a motorist struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene. The at-fault vehicle is still outstanding.
*On Wednesday, June 9, deputies responded to the intersection of Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Blvd., where it was reported that a motorist, driving a white F350 truck, collided with another motorist and fled the scene. The victim was able to obtain a license plate number and the incident is currently under investigation.