The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, July 7, through Wednesday, July 13.
*On Friday, July 8, a resident of the 11000 block of Chipmunk Lane reported suspect(s) unknown unlawfully entered his vehicle and stole a $20 bill from the center console of the vehicle.
*On Friday, July 8, an unknown suspect vandalized property at Fountain Park by gluing nearly 40 paper signs on public property.
*On Friday, July 8, a resident of the 16000 block of Cholla Dr. reported suspect(s) unknown broke into his mailbox and possibly stole mail.
*On Saturday, July 9, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Hampstead Dr. where a vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Altima, crashed into a mailbox and left the scene without notifying the owner.
*On Saturday, July 9, a resident of the 13000 block of Hamilton Dr. reported she was the victim of online fraud which cost her $200. There are no known suspects in this case.
*On Saturday, July 9, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Monterey Drive for a reported vehicle collision. A vehicle merged left into another lane and collided with the second vehicle. There were no injuries. The driver of vehicle one said he did not notice the second vehicle in his blind spot.
*On Saturday, July 9, a resident of the 9000 block of Talon Trail reported an unknown woman trespassed into the backyard of the victim’s property. No items were stolen from the property.
*On Saturday, July 9, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported he paid for services not rendered by a local contractor in Fountain Hills. This case is ongoing.
*On Saturday, July 9, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported a male subject shoplifted items amounting to $364. This case is ongoing.
*On Sunday, July 10, deputies received a report that eight political signs were stolen from the area of Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains.
*On Sunday, July 10, a male suspect was cited for removal of political signs after he allegedly removed two political signs from the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains.
*On Monday, July 11, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported suspect(s) unknown stole $2,500 worth of copper pipe and tools from a construction site.
*On Monday, July 11, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. where a suspect sprayed graffiti on walls at a local community park and two separate SRP utility boxes. The damage to the walls was estimated at $350.
*On Monday, July 11, deputies made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road, Mile Marker 2, and the driver was cited for speed (68 MPH in a 45 MPH zone) and for driving on a suspended license.
*On Monday, July 11, a male subject was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants during a contact with deputies in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd.
*On Monday, July 11, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license.
*On Monday, July 11, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane. The driver was cited for criminal speed (66 MPH in a 35 MPH zone). *On Monday, July 11, a resident of the 17000 block of San Marcus Dr. reported his dirt bike had been stolen. The dirt bike was later located and returned to the owner.
*On Monday, July 11, a male subject was trespassed from a local medical facility in the 9700 block of Saguaro Blvd. after causing a disturbance at the facility.
*On Tuesday, July 12, a resident of the 16000 block of La Montana Dr. reported he was struck by another person with a plastic bag containing an unknown substance. Victim did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*On Wednesday, July 13, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Segundo Drive. The motorist was cited for speeding (54 MPH in a 35 MPH zone) and for driving on a canceled driver license.
*On Wednesday, July 13, a victim reported there was an advertisement on Craigslist for an apartment in the 10000 block of Saguaro Blvd. which turned out to be fictitious.
*On Wednesday, July 13, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Ave. where a suspect was cited for assault for allegedly pushing another male to the ground during an altercation.