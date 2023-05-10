The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, April 27, through Wednesday, May 3.
Thursday, April 27
*Deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Balera Drive where a driver was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision when they swerved into the median to avoid colliding with another vehicle.
*Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. Deputies investigated an allegation of an assault. One party was arrested for the assault and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Friday, April 28
*A resident of the 14600 block of Yerba Buena Way reported that an unknown suspect falsely pretended to be a Chase Bank employee. The suspect then gained access to the resident’s bank account and withdrew funds without the resident’s authorization.
*A resident of the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that an unknown suspect scratched their vehicle, possibly with a key, while it was parked at a local restaurant.
Saturday, April 29
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where a resident reported that an unknown suspect collided with their parked vehicle and fled the scene without leaving their required information.
*A resident of the 13200 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported their husband as a missing person. The husband was found the following day in the City of Tempe.
*Deputies responded to the 16400 block of Tombstone Ave. where they investigated an allegation of domestic violence assault.
*Deputies responded to the 16500 block of Avenue of the Fountains. Deputies investigated an allegation of criminal damage. Two family members damaged each other’s property after a verbal argument.
Sunday, April 30
*Deputies responded to the 16600 block of El Lago Blvd. where they investigated an allegation of false imprisonment. A subject was arrested and booked into jail after the investigation.
*A resident of the 16300 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown suspect entered their vehicle, without permission, and stole an automatic handgun. The resident accidentally left the vehicle unlocked.
*Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where they investigated an allegation of a vehicle burglary. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail after several witnesses observed them actively burglarizing a vehicle they did not own.
*Deputies responded to the 16300 block of Palisades Blvd. where a suspect was arrested for a vehicle burglary. While searching the person, a white crystalline substance, believed to be narcotic drugs, was found in their possession.
*Deputies responded to Gunsight and La Montana drives where it was reported that an unknown suspect entered a resident’s vehicle and removed items from inside. The items were then thrown on the floor outside the vehicle.
Monday, May 1
*A resident of the 16500 block of El Lago Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect used their identity to file for taxes and unemployment benefits in 2022.
*Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. A suspect was trespassed from a local business after they were caught shoplifting. The business did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Colony Dr. where it was reported that an unknown suspect broke into a citizen’s storage unit and stole multiple items, valued at approximately $2,000.
*Deputies responded to the 19000 block of Poco Rio Dr. where it was reported that jewelry belonging to a now deceased person was missing. Family members believed each other, or potentially a caregiver, took the jewelry without permission.
Tuesday, May 2
*A resident of the 11000 block of Zephyr Dr. reported that a delivery truck driver damaged a tree with their vehicle after delivering packages.
*Deputies made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road at Milepost 2. The driver was criminally cited for driving 31 MPH over the posted speed limit.
*A resident of the 14000 block of Hampstead Dr. reported an unknown suspect damaged a window and entered their home while they were sleeping. The suspect stole approximately $250 worth of items.
*Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a suspect was trespassed from a local business after they attempted to steal beer.
*A resident of the 15300 block of Peakview Ct. reported that their longtime friend, who may be under the influence of drugs, was threatening them via text message.
Wednesday, May 3
*A resident of the 17500 block of Catawba Plaza reported that an unknown suspect spray-painted drawings onto the wall of a local business.