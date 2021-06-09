Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, May 27, through Wednesday, June 2.
*On Friday, May 28, deputies responded to a report in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where an unknown person went into a local retail business and took merchandise without paying for the items.
*On Friday, May 28, a resident of the 17000 block of Grande Blvd. reported a subject violated a court order by going on their property.
*On Friday, May 28, a resident near Gunsight Drive and Saguaro Blvd. reported an unknown person ignited aerial fireworks.
*On Saturday, May 29, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported a subject was not obeying a request to stay away from the location. The subject was located and formally trespassed from the location.
*On Saturday, May 29, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
*On Saturday, May 29, deputies received a report that in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd., an unknown person went into a local retail business and took merchandise without paying for the items.
*On Saturday, May 29, deputies responded to the intersection of Golden Eagle and Palisades boulevards, where there was a vehicle collision. A motorist was proceeding through the intersection when another vehicle failed to stop, resulting in the collision.
*On Saturday, May 29, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole a catalytic converter from their vehicle.
*On Saturday, May 29, a resident in the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole the catalytic converter from a resident’s vehicle.
*On Sunday, May 30, a resident of the 15000 block of Cabrillo Drive reported that an unknown person(s) left chewed gum on their driveway.
*On Monday, May 31, a resident of the 15000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole their trash receptacles.
*On Monday, May 31, deputies responded to a report in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. of an unknown person entering a local retail business and taking merchandise without paying for the item.
*On Monday, May 31, deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Amhurst Drive and Saguaro Blvd. during which it was found that the driver had an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested and taken to jail.
*On Monday, May 31, a resident in the area of Sterling Way and Saguaro Blvd. reported fireworks in the area. Deputies located the source of the fireworks and stopped the subject from setting them off.
*On Tuesday, June 1, a resident of the 14000 block of Windstone Trail reported that jewelry had been stolen from their residence.
*On Tuesday, June 1, a resident of the 15000 block of Mustang Drive reported that an unknown person(s) tried to elicit money from them under false pretenses.
*On Tuesday, June 1, a resident of the 9000 block of Monterey Drive reported that an unknown person(s) stole the license plate from their vehicle.
*On Wednesday, June 2, a resident of the 9000 block of Fireridge Trail reported that, during a party, an unknown person(s) stole items from their residence.