The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that deputies responded to the following incidents from Thursday, March 4, to Wednesday, March 10.
*On Friday, March 5, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Sunflower Drive for a reported single-vehicle collision. A motorist reportedly reached for an item that was tipping over in their vehicle, resulting in them going off the roadway and striking a mailbox and tree.
*On Friday, March 5, a resident of the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. was transported to the hospital for a suspected overdose.
*On Saturday, March 6, deputies received a report that unknown person(s) drove a vehicle onto a field at Golden Eagle Park and did “donuts,” resulting in thousands of dollars of damage.
*On Saturday, March 6, deputies contacted an individual in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. who had an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The subject was taken into custody and booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Saturday, March 6, deputies stopped a motorist in the 15000 block of Blackbird Drive who was found to be in physical control of a vehicle while they were impaired to the slightest degree.
*On Saturday, March 6, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Sunburst Drive for a complaint regarding loud music and talking. An occupant of the residence was contacted and notified the noise level was disturbing neighbors. Occupants of the residence went inside.
*On Sunday, March 7, a resident in the area of El Pueblo Blvd. and San Marcus Drive located a bicycle and turned it in to MCSO.
*On Sunday, March 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Westby Drive reported an unknown person(s) stole a generator from their home.
*On Monday, March 8, deputies located a subject with an outstanding arrest warrant in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.
*On Monday, March 8, a resident of the area near Sunridge Drive and Tequesta Court located a cellular phone and turned custody of the phone over to MCSO.
*On Monday March 8, a resident of the 16000 block of Aspen Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Monday, March 8, a resident of the 13000 block of Manzanita Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to establish two cellular phone accounts.
*On Monday, March 8, a business in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. reported that four subjects entered the business and stole an estimated $1,700 dollars in merchandise.
*On Monday, March 8, a resident of the 16000 block of Westwind Court reported that an unknown subject who identified themselves as an employee of the social security division told the resident they had outstanding debt and, if they did not immediately pay, a warrant would be issued for their arrest. The caller recognized this as a scam and law enforcement was contacted.
*On Tuesday, March 9, a resident of the 15000 block of Centipede Drive performed an internet search to obtain a phone number for a business. The number the internet search produced was later found to be a fake number. The person who answered the call posed as a representative of the business and convinced the resident to send them funds via Zelle.
*On Tuesday, March 9, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported to MCSO that subjects entered their retail establishment and made fraudulent purchases. The subjects selected numerous items from the store and replaced the price tags of these items with ones of a smaller amount.
*On Tuesday, March 9, a subject found a set of keys along Trevino Drive and turned them in to the MCSO.
*On Wednesday, March 10, deputies responded to the area of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards where a local business reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. A deputy arrived on the scene to observe two subjects flee from a golfcart. The investigation into the incident revealed the golfcart had been taken without authorization.