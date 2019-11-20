Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills were called by loss prevention personnel at a retail establishment in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
A subject was observed by staff stealing a cell phone from a display case by cutting the security wires. The subject left the store in a vehicle and deputies were able to locate the vehicle and arrest the driver, who admitted to stealing the cell phone.
The suspect also had two outstanding arrest warrants and was booked into jail.
*On Friday, Nov. 8, deputies were called to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of a male subject who was intoxicated and refusing to leave a business. Deputies discovered the subject had an outstanding arrest warrant and he was booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Friday, Nov. 8, a male subject was continuously calling 911 and allegedly yelled obscenities to dispatchers. The subject was asked to discontinue calling and using the language or he could be charged with misuse of the 911 system. The subject continued the behavior numerous times and was ultimately arrested and booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct.
*On Thursday, Nov. 7, deputies received a report that a business in the 10000 block of Technology Drive ordered and payed $2,200 for goods from a company and never received the items. When the business inquired into the shipment they were informed they paid the money to a fraudulent company.
*On Thursday, Nov. 7, a business in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that two male subjects loaded a grocery cart full of items and exited the store without paying for the merchandise. An employee was able to obtain a vehicle license plate that the subjects left in and provided it to MCSO.
*On Saturday, Nov. 9, deputies stopped a motorist at Fountain Hills Blvd. and Oxford Drive for speeding and it was determined the driver had never possessed a driver license out of any jurisdiction. The driver was cited on the violation and her vehicle was towed and impounded on a 30-day impound, pursuant to Arizona State Law.
*On Sunday, Nov. 10, a motorist rear-ended another motorist due to the vehicle slowing and the driver not being able to see the vehicle slowing due to the sun in his eyes.
*On Sunday, Nov. 10, a resident of the 12400 block of Teal Drive reported that while her vehicle was legally parked on the street in her community it was struck by another vehicle that failed to stop or provide their information.
*On Thursday, Nov. 7, deputies responded to Saguaro and Palisades boulevards. where a motorist attempted to change lanes in order to make a U-turn and did not notice a motorcycle already in the lane. The two vehicles collided and the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.
*On Monday, Nov. 11, a subject was reported to be pounding on the door of a residence in the 13000 block of Hamilton Drive. It was discovered the subject was coming home from the bar and went to the wrong house. They resided in the next unit.
*On Monday, Nov. 11, a subject went onto a property they had been trespassed from. The subject was charged for trespassing.
*On Monday, Nov. 11, a resident of the area of Mountainside and Tumbleweed Drives reported someone had been stealing vegetation from the area. This is under investigation.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 12, a resident of the 16000 block of Emerald Drive reported that a subject drove through the front yard of a residence, causing landscape damage. The investigation into the incident revealed the collision was a result of inattention.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 12, deputies received a report of an individual who shoplifted merchandise valued at approximately $700 from a retailer. The matter is under investigation.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 12, two subjects became involved in a verbal argument in the 16000 block of Parkview Ave.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 12, two subjects became involved in a confrontation over speeding in the 9000 block of Gorden Drive.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 12, deputies responded to a three-vehicle collision in the area of Shea and Palisades boulevards. The subjects involved in the collision reported a vehicle went into their lane and quickly came to a stop. This resulted in several vehicles being rear-ended.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 12, deputies received a report of a barking dog in the 14000 block of Westminster Drive.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 13, a subject lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the area of Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 13, deputies received a report of a barking dog in the 13000 block of Cambria Drive.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 13, a resident of the 13000 block of Cliff Drive reported someone used his personal information to open an unauthorized account in order to obtain utility services.
*On Thursday, Nov. 14, deputies responded to the area of Shea Blvd. and Arista Lane where a motorist experienced a medical condition and lost control of their vehicle, causing it to strike the median.
*On Thursday, Nov. 14, deputies received a report of an unknown person stealing copper from a worksite in the 12000 block of Panorama Drive.
*On Thursday, Nov. 14, two vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of Monterey Drive and Shea Blvd. The accident was the result of an illegal turn. No one was injured.