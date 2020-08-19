Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a potential fraud from a resident of the 16500 block of Leo Drive on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The victim reported posting an item for sell on the internet and a prospective buyer sent the victim a check for five times the asking price of the item.
The person requested the seller cash the check and give some of the money to a moving company who would pick up the purchased item and ship it to the buyer and then purchase gift cards with the remaining funds.
The victim identified this as a potential scam and did not attempt to cash or deposit the check.
*On Thursday, Aug. 6, a resident of the 16000 block of Venetian Lane reported a theft that occurred approximately a year ago in which the victim alleged over $40,000 worth of property was taken from his home by a person he knows.
*On Thursday, Aug. 6, deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards. One vehicle failed to yield to the other vehicle at the stop sign. The driver of one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries. The driver who failed to yield was issued a citation for the accident.
*On Thursday, Aug. 6, deputies received a report of a non-injury private property collision in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. One vehicle backed up and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Vehicle information exchange cards were provided to each driver; however no citations were issued as the collision occurred on private property.
*On Thursday, Aug. 6, deputies responded to Shea Blvd. and State Route 87 for a non-injury, two-vehicle collision in which a stopped vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle at the intersection. The driver who rear-ended the other vehicle stated he became distracted and did not see that traffic was stopping. He was not able to stop in time to avoid the collision. The driver was issued a citation for the collision.
*On Thursday, Aug. 6, a resident of the 16400 block of Ashbrook Drive reported a stolen electric bicycle. The victim reported leaving the bike unlocked in the carport area when she left for work. When she came home, she found the bike missing.
*On Thursday, Aug. 6, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. to take a report of a shoplifting. A male subject took merchandise from the store and left without paying for it. Store employees were able to see the suspect enter a white passenger vehicle and leave the parking lot. Surveillance footage showed that the suspect stole additional merchandise as well.
*On Friday, Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 16100 block of Palisades Blvd. where they took a report of a threat made by a former student of the school towards another student.
*On Sunday, Aug. 9, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. where they took a report of a disorderly conduct incident as reported by the victim. The victim did not want to aid in the prosecution, but wanted the verbal altercation that she had with a neighbor documented.
*On Sunday, Aug. 9, deputies responded to the 12800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where they took a report of a theft in which a lunch box containing a cell phone and other contents was taken.
*On Monday, Aug. 10, a resident of the 17500 block of Huron Drive reported an identity theft incident in which the victim was mailed a debit card with unemployment benefits out of Texas. The victim stated she never filed for any unemployment benefits and someone must have used her personal information to apply.
*On Monday, Aug. 10, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. to take a theft report in which store loss prevention reported that numerous electronics had been stolen by an unknown male subject on two separate occasions.
*On Monday, Aug. 10, a resident of the 16100 block of Gleneagle Drive reported an identity theft incident in which the victim reported receiving a debit card with unemployment benefits on it. She stated she had never filed for unemployment in any state.
*On Monday, Aug. 10, a resident of the 16100 block of Gleneagle Drive reported an identity theft incident in which the victim reported the IRS notified him that an unknown person had filed for a tax refund using his personal information.
*On Monday, Aug. 10, a resident of the 15300 block of Verbena Drive reported an identity theft in which someone filed for unemployment benefits in her name.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 11, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains to take a report on a private property hit and run collision in which a vehicle backed into the victim’s vehicle and left the scene without providing any of their information, as required by law.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 11, a deputy made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road at MP1 for a motorist for weaving in and out of the lane of travel. It was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation determined the driver’s blood alcohol content constituted an Extreme DUI and he was charged.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 11, a deputy stopped a motorist at Saguaro Blvd. and Indian Wells Drive. The driver was charged with criminal speed for traveling 65 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 12, a resident of the 9250 block of Firebrick Drive reported a criminal damage in which two cluster mailboxes were damaged. It was unknown whether any mail was stolen, but none had been reported at the time of the incident.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 12, a deputy stopped a motorist on Fountain Hills Blvd. at Pinto Drive for speeding. It is alleged the driver was traveling 70 miles per hour where the speed limit is 50. It was determined the driver had never been issued a driver’s license out of any jurisdiction and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days pursuant to state law.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 12, a deputy stopped a motorist for a moving violation at Saguaro and El Lago boulevards. It was determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. The investigation also determined that the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Buckeye and his driver’s license was suspended for multiple prior DUI’s. The driver was arrested and booked into jail on aggravated DUI.