Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Wednesday, April 20, through Wednesday, April 27.
*On Tuesday, April 19, a resident of the 15000 block of Marathon Dr. reported a juvenile, previously reported as a runaway, was found and later transported to a mental health facility by request of her mother.
*On Wednesday, April 20, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd., where a minor was found in possession of a vape pen containing an unknown yellow liquid substance, suspected to be marijuana concentrate. The case is pending a crime lab analysis of the substance.
*On Wednesday, April 20, a resident of the 17000 block of Rockwood Dr. reported that her ex-husband harassed her when he stopped in front of her house, in violation of a court order. It was determined the court order was previously amended to allow the ex-husband to drive by the house to drop off their shared children.
*On Thursday, April 21, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd., where two minors were found in possession of vape pens containing suspected nicotine and marijuana products. The case is pending a crime lab analysis of the products.
*On Thursday, April 21, deputies responded to the 15000 block of McDowell Mountain Rd., where a minor was found in possession of spiritous liquor on school grounds. The case has been submitted for prosecutorial review.
*On Friday, April 22, a resident of the 16000 block of Sterling Way reported that unknown suspect(s) damaged the front door, back window and electrical panel to his home, causing approximately $1,200 in damages. This case is under investigation.
*On Friday, April 22, a resident of the 17000 block of Monterey Dr. reported that unknown suspect(s) damaged and forced open her mailbox. The victim did not know if any mail was stolen.
*On Friday, April 22, a man reported that he was struck on the arm with the side-view mirror of a vehicle driven by an unknown female suspect in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. The victim did not wish to prosecute.
*On Friday, April 22, a resident of the 14000 block of Edgeworth Dr. reported that her parked vehicle was struck by an unknown suspect(s). The victim did not wish to prosecute.
*On Friday, April 22, a resident of the 14000 block of Sherwood Dr. reported he was pushed to the ground by his girlfriend, who was seemingly intoxicated. The suspect corroborated the victim’s story and was arrested for domestic violence assault, but the victim did not wish to prosecute.
*On Friday, April 22, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Park, where a victim reported that unknown person(s) broke the back window to their trailer. Suspect(s) are currently unknown.
*On Friday, April 22, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Rd. at Milepost 1, where a vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the desert area while attempting to avoid a pack of wild javelina. The driver did not sustain any injuries.
*On Saturday, April 23, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard at Center Street, where a vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle while they waited for the light to change at the intersection. No injuries were sustained from this collision.
*On Saturday, April 23, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Arista Lane, where an Uber driver was physically assaulted by his unknown passengers as he gave them a ride to their home. The driver did not wish to prosecute.
On Saturday, April 23, a resident of the 14000 block of Boxwood Lane reported that her fiancée was found unresponsive in his car, likely due to a fentanyl overdose. Narcan was administered to counteract the effects of the drug. Evidence consistent with fentanyl and drug use was found in subject’s vehicle. The case is ongoing, pending a crime lab analysis of the found substances.
*On Sunday, April 24, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd., where it was reported that an unidentified male suspect burglarized a business and stole three gun safes, valued at $500 dollars each. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Sunday, April 24, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Ave. where a driver, while reversing in a private parking lot, accidentally backed into the front of another vehicle. The collision caused only minor damages. There were no injuries.
*On Sunday, April 24, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that items in his apartment were stolen by an ex-roommate. The value of the items was estimated at approximately $6,000. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Monday, April 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Grande Boulevard and Del Cambre Avenue, where a driver was stopped while driving in circles in the intersection. The driver was cited for several traffic infractions and later transported to a mental health facility for a mental health evaluation.
*On Monday, April 25, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Amhurst Drive, where a driver accidentally drove into the retainer wall of a local business while responding for an early-morning appointment. The driver did not sustain any injuries and the business owner was notified.
*On Monday, April 25, a resident of the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole a keychain, a key fob, and a garage door opener valued at $260 dollars. The case is currently under investigation.
*On Monday, April 25, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Panorama Dr., where a Town of Fountain Hills employee reported that a trail at the Lake Overlook was surreptitiously disturbed, in violation of a Fountain Hills Town Code.
*On Tuesday, April 26, deputies responded to Fountain Hills and El Pueblo boulevards for a reported vehicle collision. Driver #1, while turning right at the intersection, corrected her path and drove straight instead. She collided into driver #2, who was turning left and believed driver #1 would be turning right. Driver #2 sustained a minor head injury and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
*On Tuesday, April 26, a resident of the 15000 block of Tumbleweed Dr. reported that an unknown suspect fraudulently used her credit card to purchase two telescopes at a local business. The business refunded the victim her money. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Tuesday, April 26, a resident reported that a purse, wallet and necklace were stolen from her unlocked vehicle while she was parked near Town Hall on Avenue of the Fountains. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Tuesday, April 26, a man reported that while he was driving near Gunsight and Chama drives, a known suspect threw a bag at his vehicle, causing damage to the windshield. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Tuesday, April 26, a resident of the 14000 block of Fayette Dr. reported that about eight years ago, she was abused by her elementary school teacher, which has caused her to be overly anxious in her adult life. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Wednesday, April 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole his Cervelo C3 road bicycle, which is valued at $3,847. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Wednesday, April 27, a resident of the 14000 block of White Wing Court reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole her identity and opened two accounts online. The accounts were flagged as fraudulent and were reported to the Federal Trade Commission. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Wednesday, April 27, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Trevino Dr., where an unknown suspect(s) painted graffiti on a large, brown 40-foot dumpster near some new home construction. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Wednesday, April 27, a manager at a business in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. requested that a resident be trespassed from their business. The resident in turn alleged that store employees threatened him during a verbal confrontation. This case is currently under investigation.