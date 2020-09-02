Maricopa County Sheriff’s arson detectives are investigating a fire at a residence in the 16400 block of Paradox Drive on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Deputies responded to the report of a fire at a home that neighbors believed was vacant. Neighbors reported seeing flashlights in the home and then they observed a glow coming from inside.
Deputies found a large amount of smoke in the home and found a fire contained to the stove area and no one inside the residence. Fire personnel arrived on the scene and also found a vehicle on fire in the garage. An investigation is continuing.
*On Thursday, Aug. 20, a deputy stopped a motorist near Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards for a registration violation. It was discovered that the driver was driving on a suspended license and had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Fountain Hills court. The driver was placed under arrest and booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Thursday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to a single vehicle collision at Saguaro Blvd. and Boxwood Lane. It was reported a vehicle veered off the roadway, striking the curb and causing the tires to deflate. The driver was identified as an elderly female who stated she fell asleep while driving and she refused medical attention.
*On Thursday, Aug. 20, a resident of the 10800 block of Buffalo Drive reported an incident of criminal damage in which a residence was egged.
*On Friday, Aug. 21, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. to take a theft report in which a restaurant patron left the establishment after eating his food and not paying his bill. A restaurant employee observed the man leaving hastily and told him he needed to pay his bill, to which he replied he was just getting his wallet but then drove out of the parking lot.
*On Friday, Aug. 21, a resident of the 14200 block of Newmarket Court reported an unknown person threw fireworks on the front patio of the residence at approximately 2 a.m.
*On Sunday, Aug. 23, deputies responded to a single vehicle hit and run collision in the 16100 block of Emerald Drive. A vehicle crashed into landscaping and a retaining wall. The vehicle was left unoccupied and deputies contacted the registered owner, who denied being involved in an accident. The vehicle was towed and the investigation is ongoing. As far as deputies know, there were no injuries sustained in the accident.
*On Sunday, Aug. 23, a resident of the area of Grande and El Pueblo boulevards alleged that an unknown suspect broke his rear window, slashed his tires and stole a wallet containing cash out of the vehicle. The victim was unable to identify exactly where the incident occurred and there were conflicting statements made that created uncertainty to the event occurring as described.
*On Monday, Aug. 24, a deputy stopped a speeding motorist at Fountain Hills Blvd. and Kings Way. It was determined the driver had never been issued a driver’s license out of any jurisdiction. The vehicle was towed and impounded on a 30-day impound pursuant to state law.
*On Monday, Aug. 24, deputies responded to the area of Golden Eagle Blvd. and Marathon Drive where an individual reported a suspicious circumstance in which they noticed a threat to solicit assistance in a crime due to a named political figure written on the ground in chalk. It was unknown who wrote the message and the message was easily erased.
*On Monday, Aug. 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Sunflower Drive reported an incident of identity theft in which the victim was notified that authorities in Florida had a suspect in custody for attempting to use her personal information to purchase vehicles.
*On Monday, Aug. 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Ocotillo Drive reported a broken sliding glass door at the residence. The homeowner was uncertain of who may have broken the glass but they were concerned that if intentional it may have been due to political signs he displays.
*On Monday, Aug. 24, deputies responded to the 16100 block of Powderhorn Drive where there was a report of a male subject who was seen leaving a local grocery store consuming alcohol prior to driving. Deputies responded to the address on the vehicle registration and observed the vehicle pulling into the residence. Deputies contacted the driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and a DUI investigation was conducted which indicated the male subject was DUI. Blood samples were taken and charges are pending the results of the blood analysis.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 25, deputies received a report of an assault in the 15000 block of Eagle Mountain Parkway. A female subject claimed she was at the home of an acquaintance and a male subject physically removed her from the home, causing injury to her. The victim was unable to determine where the residence was and was not sure if she wanted to aid in the prosecution.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 25, deputies responded to the 13600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. and took a criminal damage report in which a mailbox was pried open and damaged beyond repair.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 25, a resident of the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported an unknown person intercepted her debit card that was mailed to her by her banking institution and charged approximately $1,500 in purchases.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 25, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. where a man reported a burglary. The victim stated he was staying at the hotel for a few weeks while he was in town for work. After returning to the hotel room one day he found his suitcases missing with approximately $3,500 worth of property missing.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 26, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding at Fountain Hills Blvd. and Fairfax Drive. The driver was allegedly traveling 48 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35. The driver was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license and the driver also had an outstanding arrest warrant and was booked into jail for the warrant.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 26, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Thistle Drive to take a theft report in which a suspect stole two pieces of landscaping equipment while workers were preoccupied. A witness observed a maroon SUV stop and a male subject get out of the vehicle and take the items and was able to get a couple of photographs of the vehicle and the license plate. This same vehicle was involved in another reported theft of landscaping equipment earlier in the month. This case remains open and is being investigated.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 26, deputies responded to a non-injury private property collision in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. The driver forgot to put his vehicle into park and it rolled into another vehicle.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 26, a resident of the 14600 block of Love Court reported a theft in which the victim left his garage open the night before for a couple of hours and he noticed the next morning a concrete saw had been stolen.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 26, deputies responded to a business in the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains for a report of a female subject who refused to leave the premises after being asked numerous times by restaurant staff. Deputies contacted the subject who appeared to be intoxicated and refused to leave. Deputies cited the subject for trespassing and were able to contact a family member to provide her with a ride.