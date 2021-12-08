Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
*On Thursday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at El Lago and Saguaro boulevards. A vehicle was attempting to turn left and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. During this time there were many vehicles parked on the side of the road for a special event in town, causing limited visibility.
*On Thursday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to a two-vehicle, minor injury accident at La Montana Drive and Parkview Avenue. A vehicle exited a private driveway in front of an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was forced to lay the motorcycle down to avoid colliding with the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. When this incident occurred, there was significant increases in traffic due to a town special event.
*On Thursday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. for a possible shoplifting incident at a business. When deputies arrived, the subject had already left the store and the business requested that deputies locate the person and formally trespass him from the business. Deputies located the subject nearby and informed him of the fact he was trespassed.
*On Thursday, Nov. 25, a resident of the 15500 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported a theft in which a person believed a ring located at a consignment store in Carefree to be her ring that she then noticed was missing from her home.
*On Thursday, Nov. 25, deputies stopped a motorist on McDowell Mountain Road, MP 1, and cited them for criminal speed for allegedly traveling 78 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45.
*On Friday, Nov. 26, deputies responded to Kings Way and Fountain Hills Boulevard for a reported single-vehicle injury collision in which a vehicle rolled onto its roof. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the collision and had noticeable signs of impairment. The driver and the passenger both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A DUI investigation was conducted and charges are pending blood results.
*On Friday, Nov. 26, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Rand Drive for a single-vehicle collision in which the driver stated he hit a dog that ran into the roadway. The dog was transported to a nearby animal hospital and the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident.
*On Friday, Nov. 26, a resident of the 16500 block of Arroyo Vista Dr. reported an incident of fraud in which the victim met another person on a social media site and the person provided them with a check to deposit in their account and then provided instructions for them to send the funds to another account. The person suspected a possible fraud and notified law enforcement.
*On Friday, Nov. 26, a man was arrested near Laser Drive and Saguaro Boulevard on two outstanding arrest warrants from the Fountain Hills Court for shoplifting.
*On Sunday, Nov. 28, deputies arrested an individual on an outstanding felony arrest warrant at a residence in the 11800 block of Nightingale Circle.
*On Sunday, Nov. 28, deputies arrested an individual on three outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants out of the Fountain Hills Court at a residence in the 15200 block of Escalante Dr.
*On Monday, Nov. 29, a resident of the 14900 block of Kings Way reported a theft in which the victim stated numerous power tools and electronics missing from her residence.
*On Monday, Nov. 29, a resident of the 17200 block of Alta Loma reported a fraud in which the victim indicated she had purchased a new computer and transferred her old files to the computer. When she powered the computer back on after the transfer, she received an alert claiming her computer had a virus and a phone number was provided for technical support. The victim called the number and spoke to two different people claiming to be from Apple and requesting she write a check in excess of $2,000 to pay for virus protection and to fix the problem. The victim wrote the check and was asked to scan and send it to them, which she did. The victim then suspected a scam and went to the Apple store where she was advised this was a scam. She was able to cancel the check from her banking institution prior to the funds being deducted.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 30, a motorist was stopped for speeding in a school zone at Bainbridge Avenue and Fountain Hills Boulevard. It was determined that the driver never obtained a driver’s license through any jurisdiction. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days pursuant to state law.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 1, a resident of the 11000 block of Garland Circle reported an identity theft in which the victim learned a person opened a student loan using her personal information.