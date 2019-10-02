Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident related to a neighbor dispute in the 11400 block of Saguaro Blvd. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The victim reported an ongoing neighbor issue in which he believes his neighbor had been throwing rocks at his vehicle.
Due to this issue, the victim placed a camera inside his vehicle and recorded a subject who lives in a nearby apartment making a throwing type motion and then an object striking the windshield of the vehicle almost immediately after.
Charges are being submitted against the suspect for attempted criminal damage.
*On Thursday, Sept. 19, a resident of the 15300 block of Verbena Drive reported receiving two checks in the amount of $1,855 with instructions for cashing them. The subject believed that this was a scam since he did not know the sender, nor was he expecting checks from anyone.
*On Thursday, Sept. 19, a woman reported that while she was sitting in her vehicle parked at an apartment lot in the 16300 block of Palisades Blvd. she observed a male subject approach the vehicle next to her and look in the windows and attempt to open the door. She contacted MCSO and the owner of the vehicle. No access to the vehicle was made and nothing was removed.
* Friday, Sept. 19, near Saguaro Blvd. and Bond Drive, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling with one tire that was flat and driving on the rim. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not immediately stop. When the vehicle finally stopped, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was processed for driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for DUI.
*On Thursday, Sept. 19, in the 15600 block of Boulder Dr. a crash resulted when the driver of a vehicle reached down to pick something up that had fallen and collided with the rear of a backhoe tractor that was partially blocking the single lane of traffic. No injuries were reported.
*On Monday, Sept. 23, a driver ran into a stop sign located at El Lago Blvd. and La Montana Dr. The driver left the scene without reporting the incident to law enforcement, however, a witness obtained the license plate of the vehicle. Deputies were able to locate the driver and cited him for the collision and for failing to report the accident when damaging property.
*On Monday, Sept. 23, a resident reported damage to his vehicle he noticed while it was parked in the 16900 block of Colony Dr. The damage to the vehicle was likely the result of a hit and run accident on private property. The victim believed the damage may have occurred while he was inside shopping at a local grocery store, but was uncertain when it happened. The damage consisted of a dent and scratches on the driver side of the vehicle’s tailgate.
*On Friday, Sept. 20, deputies responded to a vehicle collision at Shea and Palisades Blvds. Two vehicles collided in the intersection when a vehicle turning left onto Palisades from Shea struck a vehicle traveling westbound on Shea. The driver who turned left indicated he had a left green arrow and the driver travelling westbound on Shea indicated she had a green light. There were no independent witnesses as to who had the green light. The accident resulted in passengers in both vehicles having non-life threatening injuries.
*On Sunday, Sept. 22, deputies responded when a motorcycle collided with the rear of a vehicle that had stopped for a red light at Shea and Center, which caused that vehicle to then collide with the vehicle in front of it. The collision caused the two occupants of the motorcycle to be thrown from the motorcycle and both sustained injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.