The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Oct. 13, through Wednesday, Oct. 19.
*On Thursday, Oct. 13, deputies responded to Eagle Ridge Drive and Palisades Boulevard where a motorist was involved in a single-vehicle collision when they collided with a deer in the roadway. The deer did not survive. The motorist was not injured.
*On Thursday, Oct. 13, a resident of the 16700 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported an unknown suspect(s) damaged the trunk and rear panel of a truck belonging to a town resident by scratching it with an unknown object.
*On Friday, Oct. 14, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Desert Vista where a town resident reported a magnetic political sign was stolen from the rear bumper of their vehicle.
*On Friday, Oct. 14, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported her previous employer was harassing her because she was receiving unemployment benefits after she was fired.
*On Friday, Oct. 14, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where an employee at a business reported that a coworker assaulted them by spitting in their face after a verbal altercation.
*On Friday, Oct. 14, deputies arrested a suspect for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the area of Del Cambre and El Sobrante avenues.
*On Friday, Oct. 14, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where a male and female customer engaged in a physical altercation while inside a local business. Both parties fled the scene prior to law enforcement response.
*On Saturday, Oct. 15, a suspect was criminally cited for leaving the scene of an accident when they collided with a parked vehicle and fled the scene in the 16700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.
*On Saturday, Oct. 15, a resident of the 13800 block of Hamilton Dr. reported a male subject attempted to steal her identity when she attempted to sell an office chair through the Facebook marketplace.
*On Saturday, Oct. 15, an unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered an unlocked vehicle in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. and stole a purse belonging to a town resident. A bank card inside the purse was later used to make several unauthorized transactions.
*On Saturday, Oct. 15, a resident of the 17000 block of Lema Cir. reported that a family member assaulted him and criminally damaged his shirt when they punched him and ripped off his shirt after a verbal altercation.
*On Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. where a male driver was found passed out behind the driver’s seat of their vehicle with several alcohol containers within reach. After investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
*On Monday, Oct. 17, deputies responded to the area of Arroyo Vista and Desert Sage drives where an unknown suspect driving a maroon-colored coupe collided with a parked vehicle then fled the scene.
*On Monday, Oct. 17, a resident of the 16000 block of Arrow Dr. reported an unknown suspect stole their identity and used it to open a phone line. The phone bill has now gone to collections and is reflected on the resident’s credit report.
*On Monday, Oct. 17, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered their home and stole their passport and approximately $300 in cash.
*On Monday, Oct. 17, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicle and searched through the glove box and center console. No items were missing, and no damage was done to the vehicle.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 18, deputies made a traffic stop near Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where a vehicle failed to stop for a red light and had an expired registration. During the contact, it was found the driver had an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for the warrant.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Dr. reported that their boyfriend assaulted them in their driveway after a verbal altercation. The boyfriend fled the scene prior to law enforcement response.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a resident of the 16000 block of Westby Dr. alleged that their neighbor was harassing them by posting papers on her windows to block her surveillance cameras. The neighbor removed the papers from the windows after she was contacted.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 19, deputies responded to Sunridge and Castillo drives where a UPS truck was involved in a single-vehicle collision when it reported that they swerved off the side of the road to avoid an oncoming vehicle that crossed the double yellow line. The UPS driver was uninjured.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 19, a resident of the 9800 block of Sunrise Circle reported that their identity was surreptitiously used to open a credit card account. The resident became aware of the situation when they checked their credit report.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 19, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Inca Avenue. The driver was criminally cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license after they were stopped for displaying an expired registration on their vehicle.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 19, deputies responded to a business in the 16000 Block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported two unidentified suspects stole merchandise from the business valued at approximately $350.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 19, a male subject was arrested for three outstanding misdemeanor warrants in the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains. The subject was booked into jail to process the warrants.