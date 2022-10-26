The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Oct. 13, through Wednesday, Oct. 19.

*On Thursday, Oct. 13, deputies responded to Eagle Ridge Drive and Palisades Boulevard where a motorist was involved in a single-vehicle collision when they collided with a deer in the roadway. The deer did not survive. The motorist was not injured.