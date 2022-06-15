Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, June 2, through Wednesday, June 8.
*On Thursday, June 2, a resident of the 16000 block of Almont Drive reported suspect(s) unknown burglarized his vehicle and stole a .38 revolver worth $650 and a pocketknife.
*On Thursday, June 2, officials with the Town of Fountain Hills reported unknown suspect(s) glued several posters on transformers and signs at Town Hall.
*On Thursday, June 2, a man reported an unknown suspect forced down the passenger side window of his vehicle and stole a purse and a payroll check in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd.
*On Friday, June 3, a resident of the 13000 block of Mesquite Lane reported an unknown suspect opened a credit card in her name without her permission.
*On Friday, June 3, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Center Street where the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license.
*On Friday, June 3, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Sullivan Drive and the driver was cited for driving with a suspended license plate.
*On Saturday, June 4, a man reported his vehicle was stolen from a business in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. It was later determined the vehicle was privately towed by the property owner after being left at the property for a lengthy period of time.
*On Monday, June 6, a resident of the 16000 block of Cholla Dr. reported she received calls claiming to be with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Processing Department asking for $5,500 for outstanding warrants. She did not pay anything but is willing to aid for the fraud attempt.
*On Monday, June 6, a Town employee reported graffiti to a wall of a parks building in the 15000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd.
*On Monday, June 6, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Panorama Drive where a woman reported being harassed by a man she met previously. The victim just wanted incident documented.
*On Tuesday, June 7, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where it was reported that a homeless male was seen yelling profanity in the area. The suspect could not be located by Sheriff’s deputies.
*On Tuesday, June 7, a resident of the 15000 block of Eagle Rock Drive reported receiving a letter declining an application for a credit card for which he had not applied.
*On Tuesday, June 7, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Briarwood Drive where a suspect was arrested for violating an Order of Protection by going onto the protected party’s residence.
*On Tuesday, June 7, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where a suspect was arrested and booked for outstanding misdemeanor warrants during a trespassing call at a local business.
*On Tuesday, June 7, a resident of the 15000 block of Vermillion Drive reported an unknown suspect used his identity to request credit cards and open other accounts.
*On Tuesday, June 7, a resident of the 15000 block of Cactus Drive reported an unknown suspect used her identity to obtain benefits through DES without her consent.
*On Wednesday, June 8, deputies made a traffic stop at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and driving with a suspended license plate.
*On Wednesday, June 8, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported an unknown suspect(s) flattened all four tires of her vehicle, causing damage to the amount of around $1,100.
*On Wednesday, June 8, deputies made a traffic stop in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license.
*On Wednesday, June 8, deputies made a traffic stop on Palisades Boulevard at Sunridge Drive. The driver was cited for driving with an expired registration.
*On Wednesday, June 8, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. for motorists’ complainants they were followed by an unknown sedan and the driver of the vehicle attempted to stop them for unknown reasons. The vehicle was not located by deputies.
*On Thursday, June 9, at about 2 a.m. deputies responded along with Fountain Hills Fire Department and Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation to a single-vehicle rollover collision on Shea Boulevard just west of SR 87 (Beeline Highway). One patient was transported with minor injuries. Eastbound Shea Boulevard was closed until around 5 a.m., when Fountain Hills Street Department reported a large boulder and vehicle debris had been removed.