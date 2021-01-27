Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 15000 block of Palisades Blvd. on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The driver of the vehicle went off the roadway and sustained injuries during the collision with pallets of roofing tile. He was transported to a Scottsdale hospital where he died of the injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
*On Thursday, Jan. 14, a resident of the 15000 block of Eagle Rock Drive reported a barking dog. A deputy service aid responded to the location and observed two canines barking. A Fountain Hills dog barking notice was issued.
*On Friday, Jan. 15, a resident of the 13000 block of Granite Way reported a young juvenile appeared to be in distress. Deputies located the juvenile and they were returned to their parents.
*On Friday, Jan. 15, deputies responded to the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. for a reported domestic disturbance. The parties involved said the altercation was verbal and deputies found no evidence it was physical. The parties separated themselves from each other.
*On Saturday, Jan. 16, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Sage Drive where a vehicle reported stolen in Scottsdale was located in Fountain Hills. Scottsdale PD arrested subjects suspected of stealing the vehicle.
*On Saturday, Jan. 16, a resident of the 11000 block of Buffalo Drive reported unknown person(s) charged her credit card account without authorization.
*On Saturday, Jan. 16, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where it was reported residents became involved in an altercation. The fight was verbal in nature, according to those involved, and the parties decided to separate.
*On Sunday, Jan. 17, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains for a reported noise complaint in the area. The person responsible for the noise was contacted and advised it was disturbing other residents and requested they stop.
*On Sunday, Jan. 17, a resident of the 10000 block of Eagle Lane reported she could see, from her residence, golfers urinating. The golf course was notified of the issue.
*On Monday, Jan. 18, a resident of the 16000 block of Tabasco Circle reported a theft of tools. While deputies were receiving information about the incident, the subject suspected of taking the items arrived on the scene. This person was found in possession of illegal drugs and was arrested.
*On Monday, Jan. 18, a resident of the 14000 block of Montgomery Court reported that unknow persons used the resident’s personal information to open a fraudulent phone account.
*On Monday, Jan. 18, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported their neighbor’s television was too loud. Deputies contacted the resident and requested they turn their TV down.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported domestic disturbance. They arrived on the scene and discovered a juvenile had assaulted their parent. The juvenile was arrested for assault.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 19, a resident of the 12000 block of Ryan Way reported an unknow person(s) used their personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 19, a resident of the 15000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported an unknow person(s) used their personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. for a reported domestic disturbance. The parties were separated.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 20, a resident of the 12000 block of Chama Drive reported that a subject violated a court order by going to a residence they were banned from. Charges were submitted for the violation.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 20, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a report of a family engaged in an altercation. The parties separated and charges are being submitted to the courts.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 20, deputies responded to a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported the subjects stole merchandise valued at about $960. The incident is under investigation.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 20, a resident of the 16000 block of Mirage Crossing Court reported damage to their vehicle door. The location of the vehicle when the damage occurred is not currently known.