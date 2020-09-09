Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Grande Blvd. and Woodside Drive on Thursday, Aug. 27, for a report of a suspicious circumstance in which a man and woman were arguing as they walked along the street.
When deputies contacted the individuals, the male subject provided a false name and date of birth due to the fact he had two outstanding arrest warrants. The male subject was issued a criminal citation for providing false information to law enforcement.
*On Thursday, Aug. 27, a resident of the 17300 block of San Marcus Drive reported a fraud in which the victim’s credit card was used out of state to purchase a refrigerator. The victim discovered the fraud when she received a receipt in the mail for the purchase with a delivery address in New Jersey.
*On Thursday, Aug. 27, deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle in which the victim stated the vehicle was taken from her residence without her permission by an unknown person, however she had both sets of keys and no signs of forced entry were found. The vehicle was located within two days within a few miles with no damage and no forced entry found. The victim stated she believed that the car wasn’t stolen, but just misplaced by her.
*On Thursday, Aug. 27, deputies received a report of a criminal damage incident in which the victim reported an unknown suspect damaged the windshield to his vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot.
*On Thursday, Aug. 27, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported private property minor traffic accident in a parking lot. There were no injuries reported and the accident occurred when one vehicle backed into another.
*On Thursday, Aug. 27, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. for a report of a shoplifting in which a male and female subject were believed to have stolen alcohol and left in a vehicle. Shortly after the call, another caller notified MCSO of a suspicious male and female subject in the area matching the description of the suspects. Deputies contacted both subjects and did not locate any of the stolen merchandise, however the male subject had an outstanding arrest warrant and was booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Friday, Aug. 28, a resident of the 13200 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a disorderly conduct in which a tenant of the complex yelled obscenities and pounded on the door to the office. The victims did not wish to aid in the prosecution, but wanted the incident documented.
*On Friday, Aug. 28, a resident of the 17000 block of Calaveras Ave. reported a burglary in which an unknown suspect entered an open garage and stole an ammo box that contained a firearm. The incident occurred while the victim was inside the house.
*On Saturday, Aug. 29, deputies took a report from Town of Fountain Hills staff about a criminal damage incident that occurred at Golden Eagle Park. It was reported that unknown suspects vandalized the men’s restroom and a vehicle did donuts on the grass area of the park, causing damage.
*On Saturday, Aug. 29, deputies responded to a minor injury traffic accident at Palisades Blvd. and Almont Drive. A vehicle attempted to exit the private drive onto Palisades when it struck an oncoming vehicle.
*On Saturday, Aug. 29, deputies responded to the 15013 block of Escalante Drive for a reported hit and run collision in which a male subject driving a truck ran into and damaged a residential mailbox. A neighbor heard the crash and was able to obtain a license plate number and a description of the driver who fled the area after the collision. This case remains open.
*On Saturday, Aug. 29, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot with two subjects sleeping inside the car. Deputies contacted both subjects and one subject had an outstanding arrest warrant, however the originating agency of the warrant wouldn’t confirm the warrant due to COVID-19 restrictions.
*On Sunday, Aug. 30, a resident of the 15800 block of Boulder Drive reported a fraud in which the victim said a person she met online had used her cellular account to open six fraudulent phone lines.
*On Sunday, Aug. 30, deputies responded to Palisades and Shea boulevards for a report of a nude man walking in the road and hitting a vehicle. Deputies located the man and he attempted to strike the deputy. The suspect was taken into custody and treated by the fire department after making odd statements. It appeared the subject was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. He was admitted to the hospital and charges were filed for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
*On Monday, Aug. 31, deputies responded to Sunridge Drive and Rhoads Court for a reported non-injury two-vehicle collision in which one vehicle began to turn onto another street, but abruptly turned back into the lane of travel after realizing it wasn’t the road where he was supposed to turn and struck the second vehicle.
*On Monday, Aug. 31, a resident of the 12500 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an identity theft in which the victim said someone had used her address to file for unemployment benefits.
*On Monday, Aug. 31, deputies responded to Parkview Ave. and Verde River Drive for a report of disorderly conduct in which the victim reported a truck was speeding through a private parking lot and nearly struck the victim’s vehicle. When the victim honked at the driver, she alleges the victim began using vulgar language and then came back to her office a short time later attempting to get into her building. The victim was fearful of the suspect and called MCSO. The suspect provided a different account of the events, but was formally trespassed from the victim’s business.
*On Monday, Aug. 31, a resident of the 14000 block of Kendall Drive reported identity theft in which an unknown suspect used the victim’s personal information to file for unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 1, a resident of the 15800 block of Norte Vista reported a fraud in which the victim stated she was contacted by someone claiming to be with MCSO telling her that her husband had a felony warrant out of federal court and that she needed to pay the $2,000 fee to clear the warrant. The victim stayed on the phone for the next four hours with the person as she followed instructions to obtain cash and then purchase $2,000 in Red Dot cards, which she provided photos of to the suspect. A family member believed she had been scammed and urged her to report the incident.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 1, a resident of the 16500 block of Gunsight Drive reported receiving a threatening call in which they received threatening text messages from an unknown person demanding she provide money, or she would be in danger. The victim never sent any money and reported the situation to MCSO.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 1, a resident of the 16400 block of Canyon Drive reported an identity theft in which an unknown suspect used the victim’s personal information to file for and receive unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 1, deputies responded to the 12600 block of Saguaro Blvd. for a reported disorderly conduct in which a female suspect entered a business and began yelling profanity at people who were not wearing a face covering. When the store employee asked the person to refrain from using the language, the suspect left the store, but called back later informing the owner she had filed complaints with the town. The owner contacted MCSO to report the disorderly conduct and opted to not aid in the prosecution, however requested that the person be trespassed from the business. When deputies contacted the suspect, she stated she didn’t care if someone had a medical exemption for wearing a face covering. She was informed she was trespassed from the business.
*On Thursday, Sept. 3, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force was in town and made an arrest on a wanted subject in the 17300 block of Valloroso Drive. Officers used flashbang devices, but the arrest was made without incident.