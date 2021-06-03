Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 26.
*On Thursday, May 20, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd., where two subjects became involved in a physical altercation over a parking disagreement.
*On Thursday, May 20, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) defaced their vehicle by scratching the paint.
*On Friday, May 21, a resident of the 15000 block of Brodiea Drive reported that unknown person(s) used their credit card information to make unauthorized purchase.
*On Saturday, May 22, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. for a vehicle collision. A motorist struck the rear end of another vehicle, which was stopped to make a left turn. The at-fault driver stated they were distracted when they reached for something in their vehicle.
*On Saturday, May 22, deputies responded to a business in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported a subject damaged the property of a local retailer after the retailer and customer became involved in a disagreement.
*On Sunday, May 23, a resident of the 14000 block of Kings Way reported they purchased an item from an advertisement on Craigslist and never received the merchandise.
*On Tuesday, May 25, a resident in the area of Ashbrook and Bayfield drives reported finding a cellphone. The phone was turned over to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
*On Wednesday, May 26, deputies responded to the intersection of Arroyo Vista Drive and Fountain Hills Blvd., where there was a vehicle collision. A vehicle drove into the rear end of another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
*On Wednesday, May 26, deputies emptied the prescription drug collection box at the Sheriff’s Office substation at Town Hall. The box had 54.4 pounds of medication.
*On Wednesday, May 26, a resident of the 9000 block of Firebrick Drive reported that an unknown person(s) stole their vehicle. The vehicle was later involved in a high-speed pursuit with another police agency.
*On Wednesday, May 26, deputies received a report that two residents became involved in a physical altercation. One of the parties reported they sustained an injury because of the altercation.