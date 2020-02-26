Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tools from parked vehicles in Fountain Hills. Two separate incidents were reported that occurred between Feb. 14-16 in the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Rand Drive.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, MCSO received a report that someone had entered a vehicle parked in the 17100 block of Rand Drive. The victim said approximately $4,000 worth of tools were taken from the vehicle. Deputies reported no indication of forced entry into the vehicle. The crime may have been captured on nearby security cameras.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, deputies received a report from the 11600 block of Saguaro Blvd. that between Feb. 14 and the morning of Feb. 16 an unknown suspect entered a vehicle parked in a residential area and stole approximately $1,500 worth of miscellaneous tools. There were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle. This crime is believed to have been captured on nearby security cameras and footage is being analyzed.
*On Monday, Feb. 17, a deputy stopped a motorist for speeding on Saguaro Blvd. near Indian Wells Drive. The driver originally provided a false name to deputies prior to ultimately identifying himself. It was determined that the driver had a felony warrant out of New Mexico. The driver was arrested and booked into jail on the outstanding arrest warrant.
*On Thursday, Feb. 13, in the 15000 block of Palomino Blvd. a flower delivery person was captured by a home security camera stealing a package from the doorstep of a home he just delivered flowers to.
*On Saturday, Feb. 15, a resident reported a bicycle was stolen from outside a grocery store in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. The owner was inside for approximately 10 minutes. The bicycle was not locked at the time of the theft.
*On Saturday, Feb. 15, deputies received a report that a male and female subject dined and ordered alcohol beverages totaling over $60 from a restaurant in the 13200 block of La Montana Drive. The couple left $22 on the bar counter and left without paying the full amount of the bill.
*On Sunday, Feb. 16, a resident of the 17300 block of San Marcus Drive reported that his television was stolen out of his bedroom. He was not aware of who stole the television, but noted that two other individuals lived in the residence. Both denied knowledge of the television’s whereabouts and there were no signs of forced entry to the home.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 18, a resident of the 13300 block of Stone View Trail reported that a laptop computer was stolen from inside her home. She believed that employees from a cleaning company she used may have been responsible for the theft. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 18, a resident of the 13600 block of Sunset Drive reported an unknown suspect had stolen a piece of artwork that was hanging outside of his home.
*On Thursday, Feb. 13, a resident of the 10000 block of Desert Rose reported identity theft that she was made aware of when she checked her credit report and noticed that someone had opened an account with AT&T in 2019 and charged over $6,000 in her name that was now in collections.
*On Friday, Feb. 14, a male suspect was caught shoplifting $60 worth of items by loss prevention personnel at a store in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. The suspect was charged with shoplifting and trespassed from the store.
*On Thursday, Feb. 13, a maintenance worker at an apartment complex in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. alleged that three juveniles damaged the aluminum siding to a carport at the complex.
*On Sunday, Feb. 16, deputies received a report that a suspect threw rocks at a parked car in the 17000 block of Calle de Oro. The rocks caused damage to the vehicle. The suspect is believed to have been upset that the vehicle had been parked in the same spot for an extended period of time. The suspect will be charged with criminal damage.
*On Monday, Feb. 17, deputies received a report that a suspect, who had been just terminated from employment, had keyed the vehicle of his boss while it was parked in the business parking lot. The suspect denied causing the damage and the victim did not see the suspect cause the damage.
*On Monday, Feb. 17, a motorist was cited for misdemeanor criminal speed for traveling 80 miles per hour were the speed limit is 45 on Palisades Blvd. near Sunflower Drive.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 18, a motorist was stopped in the 10400 block of Saguaro Blvd. for an equipment violation and it was learned the driver was driving on a suspended license and had two outstanding arrest warrants. The driver was arrested and booked into jail on the two warrants and the vehicle was impounded pursuant to state law.
*On Thursday, Feb. 13, deputies received a report that a vehicle was backed into another vehicle in the parking lot in the 13600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. causing minor damage to the vehicle. This was a private property accident and no injuries occurred.
*On Friday, Feb. 14, a resident reported that his wife was inside the grocery store at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards when another vehicle struck their vehicle and caused a dent and paint transfer. The vehicle that struck their vehicle left without reporting the accident or leaving their contact information.
*On Sunday, Feb. 16, a motorist received minor injuries when she struck a legally parked vehicle near Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards. The driver told deputies a javelina ran out in front of her and she attempted to avoid striking it, which caused her to hit the parked car.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 18, a truck pulling a trailer attempted to make a U-turn at Palisades and Shea boulevards and struck a vehicle that was making a turn on a green arrow. The trailer struck the front of the vehicle and the driver of the truck did not stop and left the area. There were no injuries reported.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 18, a motorist rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the traffic signal for a red light at Saguaro and El Lago boulevards. The damage to both vehicles was minor and there were no injuries reported.
*On Saturday, Feb. 15, a man reported he was verbally threatened and physically assaulted by the spouse of a person he met with to potentially purchase a vehicle from. He alleged that after he declined to purchase the vehicle, a man claiming to be the husband of the seller told him he did not appreciate the way he treated his wife and then made a verbal threat and struck him with the door of his vehicle when he opened it abruptly. The victim was not injured, however decided to report the matter to law enforcement several days after the incident occurred.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 19, deputies stopped a motorist for traveling 49 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35 on Saguaro Blvd. at Bond Drive. The driver was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license and was issued a citation for both violations.