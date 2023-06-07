The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, May 25, through Wednesday, May 31.
Thursday, May 25
*Deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver performed an unsafe lane change and sideswiped the other.
*Deputies responded to Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver, while distracted by their GPS system, rear-ended the other vehicle.
*A resident of the 14900 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported that they sent money via Bitcoin to an unknown suspect in response to receiving threatening messages. The resident lost approximately $5,500 from the interaction.
Friday, May 26
*Deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver unsafely backed out of a parking space and collided with a vehicle that was stopped behind them.
*A resident of the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that their vehicles were spray painted and their apartment door was damaged by a person they were previously in a relationship with.
Saturday, May 27
*Deputies responded to Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards. It was reported to MCSO that an unknown driver caused a collision by sideswiping a vehicle. The at-fault driver then fled the scene without stopping or providing their information, as required.
*A resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported that an unknown suspect used their credit card to make fraudulent purchases without the owner’s knowledge or permission.
*Deputies responded to the 14800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown suspect used a rock to break the front glass of a business. The suspect then entered the business and stole the cash register, which contained approximately $200.
*Deputies responded to the 14200 block of Boxwood Ln. where they investigated a domestic violence incident which resulted in minor injuries.
*Deputies responded to the 10400 block of Indian Wells Dr. where it was reported that an unknown male suspect stole a set of golf clubs, valued at approximately $4,000 from a local business.
*Deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Monterey Drive where it was reported that a political sign was taken from its location and moved to a residence within Fountain Hills.
Sunday, May 28
*Deputies made a traffic stop at La Montana Drive and Palisades Boulevard. The driver was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle’s license plates were suspended. The driver was cited, and the license plates were seized.
*Deputies responded to the 16400 block of Fairlynn Dr. where they investigated a report of a resident using aerial fireworks.
*A resident of the 16400 block Nicklaus Dr. reported that a former friend charged approximately $80 to their credit card without their authorization. The resident did not wish to aid in prosecution.
Monday, May 29
*Deputies responded to the 12600 block of La Montana Dr. where it was reported that an unknown driver collided with a parked vehicle and left the scene without leaving their information.
*Deputies responded to Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision. One driver rear-ended the vehicle in front of them. The at-fault driver advised the sun’s glare temporarily blinded them from seeing the vehicle ahead of them.
*Deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the other.
*Deputies responded to the 14200 block of Del Cambre Ave. A couple reported that they were bitten as they attempted to separate their dogs from fighting. The couple refused medical treatment and sustained only minor injuries.
*A resident of the 15900 block of Desert Vista Trail reported that an unknown suspect burglarized a residence when they entered a home to steal shoes boxes and cash.
*Deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and SR 87 along with the fire department where a vehicle caught fire due to mechanical issues. The driver was able to exit the vehicle without any injuries.
*Deputies responded to Eagle Mountain Parkway and Shea Boulevard where they arrested a resident for assault when they engaged in a physical confrontation with another resident following a parking dispute.
*Deputies responded to the 12900 block of Saguaro Blvd. It was reported that an unknown suspect burglarized a vehicle when they entered the vehicle, without permission, and stole a purse containing items valued at approximately $195.
*A resident of the 11200 block of Inca Ave. reported a suspect unlawfully entered their home and stole a safe containing important personal documents.
Tuesday, May 30
*Deputies responded to Fountain Hills Boulevard and Cholla Drive where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to control her speed and collided with the other vehicle.
*A resident of the 16400 block of Arroyo Vista Dr. reported that an unknown suspect placed a tracking device on their vehicle without their knowledge or consent.
*A resident of the 15800 block of Ocotillo Dr. reported that an unknown suspect burglarized their home to steal a game console and several games.
*A resident of the 14000 block of Kendall Dr. reported that an unknown suspect burglarized their home and stole a notepad. The notepad contained account information for the resident’s personal accounts.
*A resident of the 14600 block of Peakview Road reported that they were strangled several months ago by a person they were previously in a relationship with.
Wednesday, May 31
*Deputies responded to the 14600 block of Gecko Ct. where a driver was found passed out behind the vehicle in a driveway. A bottle of vodka was found in the driver’s lap with the keys in the ignition of the vehicle. The driver was processed for driving under the influence of alcohol.
*Deputies responded to the 15900 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. Town staff reported that several juveniles trespassed onto Golden Eagle Park, launched fireworks, and set an ice chest on fire.
*A resident of the 14400 block of Agave Road reported that their motor home was stolen by a vehicle repair shop. After further investigation, it was determined there was a prior agreement and a dispute about payment. This incident was determined to be a civil matter.