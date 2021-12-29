Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Dec. 16, through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
*On Thursday, Dec. 16, deputies made a traffic stop at Saguaro Boulevard and Indian Wells Drive. A driver was cited and released for criminal speed.
*On Thursday, Dec. 16, deputies made a traffic stop at Fountain Hills Boulevard and Crystal Point Drive. A driver was cited and released for driving on a suspended license.
*On Thursday, Dec. 16, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parlin Drive for a reported hit and run. The victim’s unattended vehicle was struck when it was parked on the roadway. The other vehicle and driver have not been identified.
*On Thursday, Dec. 16, a resident of the 15000 block of Bainbridge Avenue reported a theft from a vehicle. An unknown suspect cut the catalytic converter from a van that is regularly parked on the property.
*On Saturday, Dec. 18, deputies responded to a road rage incident at Sunridge Drive and Mountain Parkway, which ended with parties being separated.
*On Sunday, Dec. 19, deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at Shea and Palisades boulevards. Vehicle one ran the red right turn light from Palisades to Shea and struck vehicle two. There were no injuries.
*On Sunday, Dec. 19, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where there was a report that a Maricopa County building was criminally damaged by unknown suspects. No items were taken from inside.
*On Sunday, Dec. 19, deputies responded to a vehicle collision at Shea Boulevard and Monterey Drive. Vehicle one rear-ended vehicle two when vehicle two cut across two lanes to enter the Circle K. There were no injuries.
*On Sunday, Dec. 19, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported a burglary in which it was reported that approximately $835 in gift cards and other items were stolen.
*On Monday, Dec. 20, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported a theft. The victim stated unknown suspects stole a package located by the front door. Items in the package were valued at $56.
*On Monday, Dec. 20, deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at Indian Wells and Nicklaus drives. Vehicle one attempted to make a left turn onto a private drive and was hit by vehicle two, which was a mail truck. There were no injuries.
*On Monday, Dec. 20, deputies conducted a warrant arrest on a subject in the area of El Pueblo Boulevard and Calle Del Prado.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 21, deputies arrested an individual with an outstanding warrant near Fountain Hills Boulevard and Trevino Drive.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to a fire in the kitchen of a nursing home in the 16000 block of Paul Nordin Parkway. The fire was put out before deputies and firefighters arrived.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Sage Drive where there was a deceased person in their home. There were no signs of foul play. *On Tuesday, Dec. 21, deputies found a license plate in the 15000 block of Thistle Drive. It was returned to the owner.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to a report of criminal damage in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains. The victim reported someone removed the lug nuts from the tires.