The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Sept. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 5.
*On Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to the 12600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a Scottsdale resident reported an employee at a local business pushed him when he engaged in a verbal altercation with the owner. The allegations were unsubstantiated, and the complainant was trespassed.
*On Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to the area of La Montana Drive and Palisades Boulevard where it was alleged a husband and wife were involved in a domestic violence altercation when the husband grabbed the wife by the arms and placed his hands around her neck. The wife did not wish to prosecute. Charges were submitted for prosecutorial review.
*On Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Fairfax Dr. where deputies forced entry into a home to assist a resident who had fallen and was unable to get back up. The resident was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
*On Saturday, Oct. 1, a resident of the 12600 block of La Montana Dr. reported that their roommate stole their XBox game console, valued at approximately $300 dollars.
*On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to the area of La Montana Drive and Saguaro Blvd. where a town resident struck an SRP power box with their vehicle then fled the scene. The suspect was later located, detained, and processed for driving under the influence.
*On Sunday, Oct. 2, deputies responded to the 12600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a new motorcycle rider was involved in a single-vehicle collision on private property. They accelerated instead of braking and struck a concrete wall and a metal gate. The motorcycle rider later exchanged required information with the property owner.
*On Sunday, Oct. 2, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision when the lead vehicle suddenly slammed on its brakes to avoid a van that recklessly ran a stop sign and made several unsafe lane changes. The involved drivers and witnesses all related the same story. The van could not be identified. No citations were issued.
*On Sunday, Oct. 2, a resident of the 15600 block of Telegraph Drive turned over ammunition to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and requested they destroy the items. The ammunition was submitted for destruction.
*On Sunday, Oct. 2, deputies responded along with the fire department to the 13600 block of Mesquite Lane. An outdoor grill caught fire after a propane tank exploded. The flames were extinguished and there were no injuries.
*On Monday, Oct. 3, a resident of the 16000 block of Gleneagle Dr. reported a non-registered and non-licensed contractor took a $6,000 deposit to complete construction work but has not yet completed the work. The contractor has since stopped communicating with the resident.
*On Monday, Oct. 3, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a Rio Verde resident reported that an unknown male at a local restaurant threatened physical violence when the complainant confronted the man about stealing food. The complainant did not wish to prosecute.
*On Monday, Oct. 3, a resident of the 13600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that a tenant, who is their daughter, damaged the interior of their home and left dog feces all over the floor. The victim did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*On Monday, Oct. 3, a business in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknown male and female stole power tools valued at approximately $1,400 from the local business.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a resident of the 16000 block of Ridgeline Dr. reported that artwork ordered online was lost/stolen from her front porch after UPS confirmed it had been delivered. The artwork was valued at approximately $110.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a resident of the 15000 block of Sundown Dr. reported they believe their identity was stolen when they received notices from a collection agency regarding unpaid rent from an apartment complex in Tempe. The resident reported that they had never lived in Tempe.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 5, deputies responded to the 15000 block of McDowell Mountain Road where a parent was trespassed from all Fountain Hills Schools at the request of the superintendent after it was reported that they were disruptive to Middle School staff.