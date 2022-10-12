The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Sept. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 5.

*On Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to the 12600 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a Scottsdale resident reported an employee at a local business pushed him when he engaged in a verbal altercation with the owner. The allegations were unsubstantiated, and the complainant was trespassed.