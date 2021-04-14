Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, April 1, through Wednesday, April 7. The reports include nine vehicle collisions during the week.
*On Wednesday, April 1, deputies responded along with the fire department to the area of Ringtail Trail and Mountain Pkwy. for a brush fire. A construction crew in the area was cutting rebar, which generated sparks that went onto dry brush, starting a brush fire. The fire was quickly controlled and no property was damaged.
*On Wednesday, April 1, deputies responded to the area near Saguaro Blvd. and Last Trail Drive where it was reported that an unknown person(s) stole lettering from a subdivision sign.
*On Friday, April 2, deputies received a report from town staff concerning criminal damage at the Adero Canyon Trailhead. An unknown person(s) defaced the town property by striking it with paint balls.
*On Friday, April 2, deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Palisades and El Lago boulevards. There was a vehicle collision in a parking lot when a driver stuck another vehicle as it backed into a parking spot.
*On Friday, April 2, a resident of the 14000 block of Valley Vista Drive reported an unknown person(s) shut off the power to their home.
*On Friday, April 2, deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. A driver lost control of their vehicle and went across the median and off the roadway, striking several fixtures and landscaping.
*On Saturday, April 3, deputies took a subject into custody in the 17000 block of Choctaw Circle on an outstanding warrant for their arrest. During the arrest, the subject was found to be in possession of what is believed to be fentanyl.
*On Saturday, April 3, deputies responded to the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards where two subjects became involved in a physical altercation over a traffic disagreement.
*On Sunday, April 4, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea and Palisades boulevards where there was a vehicle collision. A driver stated they fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in them going through the median and off the roadway.
*On Sunday, April 4, deputies responded to the intersection of Paul Nordin Pkwy. and Saguaro Blvd. for a vehicle collision. A motorist slowed for the vehicle in front of them and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The at-fault driver stated they were not paying attention to the roadway.
*On Monday, April 5, a witness observed a white Cadillac strike a parked vehicle as it was backing from a parking space near Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Blvd. The driver of the Cadillac did not report the collision or leave any contact information.
*On Monday, April 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards, where there was a traffic collision. A driver was stopped for a red light and was struck from behind by another motorist. The at-fault motorist stated the light had turned green and they started to move forward, but the vehicle in front of them had not yet moved, thus resulting in them colliding with the rear of the vehicle.
*On Monday, April 5, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a local business reported a vehicle had been in their parking lot for an extended period of time. A check of the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen.
*On Monday, April 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Palisades and El Lago boulevards where there was a vehicle collision. A motorist lost control of their vehicle, went off the roadway and into a resident’s front yard.
*On Tuesday, April 6, deputies responded to the area of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards for a reported vehicle collision. A motorist stopped abruptly and their vehicle was struck in the rear by another motorist. The at-fault motorist stated they looked at their cellphone and collided with the vehicle in front of them.
*On Tuesday, April 6, deputies responded when residents became involved in a domestic dispute which turned into a physical altercation. One of the parties involved was arrested for the incident.
*On Tuesday, April 6, deputies were called when residents became involved in a domestic dispute where property was damaged. Deputies were not immediately able to contact one of the parties involved in the incident.
*On Tuesday, April 6, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Rosita Drive where a motorist collided with a resident’s mailbox. Immediately after the collision, the motorist left the scene. There was a witness to the collision.
*On Wednesday, April 7, deputies responded along with the fire department to a fire in a wash near the intersection of Saguaro Blvd. and Amhurst Drive. Deputies arrived on the scene to discover an active fire in the wash. Rural/Metro quickly extinguished the fire. No property damage occurred because of the fire.
*On Wednesday, April 7, a resident of the 16000 block of Westby Drive reported an unknown person(s) stole electronics from them. The residence is shared among several tenants.
*On Wednesday, April 7, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains. A male subject who appeared to be impaired went into a local business and tried to elicit a physical fight. The owner of the establishment requested the subject be trespassed. MCSO officially trespassed the subject and they left the area without incident.