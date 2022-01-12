Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Dec. 30, through Wednesday, Jan. 5.
*On Thursday, Dec. 30, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Gunsight Drive for a three-vehicle injury collision. One driver exited a private drive and attempted to cross Saguaro Boulevard when it was struck by an oncoming car that the driver did not see. The force of the impact caused one of the vehicles to collide with another vehicle that was stopped in the turn lane at the intersection. One driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.
*On Thursday, Dec. 30, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported a criminal damage incident in which an unknown person caused damage to the screen door of a residence.
*On Friday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where they took a report of a shoplifting from the store in which video games valued at approximately $300 were stolen.
*On Friday, Dec. 31, a resident of the 15600 block of Greystone Drive reported a person was bit by a dog owned by a neighbor.
*On Friday, Dec. 31, a resident of the 14600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a theft in which a subject stole a video game console from another person.
*On Saturday, Jan. 1, deputies responded to the intersection of Saguaro Boulevard and Panorama Drive for a report of an abandoned vehicle in the intersection and discovered a vehicle had been left in the lanes of traffic with two flat tires. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
*On Sunday, Jan. 2, deputies responded to the intersection of Gleneagle Drive and Glenbrook Boulevard for a single-vehicle, non-injury accident in which the driver admitted to looking down and driving off the roadway and striking a wall.
*On Sunday, Jan. 2, deputies responded to the 9000 block of Technology Dr. to take a report on the recovery of a reported stolen U-Haul trailer that had been dropped off at the location overnight. The trailer was previously reported stolen from a U-Haul facility in California.
*On Monday, Jan. 3, a resident of the 16700 block of Greenbrier Lane reported a theft and a forgery in which a suspect stole checks from a residential mailbox and then used the checks to steal over $6,000 from the victim’s account.
*On Monday, Jan. 3, a resident of the 15200 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an identity theft incident in which a person used the victim’s identity to open a credit card and charged approximately $200 on the account.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 4, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and Vista Drive for a single-vehicle collision in which a driver reported that a deer ran out in front of her, and she was unable to avoid striking it, causing damage to her vehicle.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 4, a resident of the 16700 block of Inca Ave. reported a criminal damage in which the victim’s residential mailbox, consisting of the cinder block base, was damaged by an unknown person.