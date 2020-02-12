The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills reported that two residents said they were victims of two separate scams in which they reported approximately $6,800 in total loss.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the first victim said they received a phone call from a person claiming to be a DEA agent advising him a vehicle rented in his name was located abandoned in another state with drugs inside the vehicle. The person posing as a DEA agent informed the victim he would be arrested by the DEA for the drugs if he did not purchase $6,000 in Target gift cards. The victim purchased the gift cards and provided the card numbers to the caller. He later realized this may have been a scam, but the funds on the gift cards had already been removed.
The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Feb. 4, when the victim reported being scammed out of approximately $800 after she received a call from a person claiming to be with APS. The caller informed her that her mother’s electric bill had not been paid and her electricity would be shut off that day if not paid with a CVS gift card in the amount of $400. The victim purchased the gift card and provided the caller with the card number. Shortly after, she received a call from another person claiming to be with APS, informing her they never received the funds. After explaining she had provided the gift card number to the representative, the caller instructed her to purchase another $400 gift card and she would be reimbursed for the other money, which never occurred.
*On Thursday, Jan. 30, a male subject was arrested in the 16700 block of Greenbrier Lane after it was alleged the suspect physically assaulted another male subject at the facility and caused a facial injury to the victim.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 5, deputies investigated an allegation of an assault at Fountain Hills Middle School involving two juvenile male students.
*On Friday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a report of juveniles selling vape pens and cartridges at the business. Deputies attempted to locate the subjects involved and spoke to store employees about the situation; however, they were unable to locate the individuals involved. MCSO is continuing to investigate.
*On Friday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to the 11400 block of Saguaro Blvd. to deal with a civil matter at a residential address involving an on-going neighbor dispute.
*On Monday, Feb. 3, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains to deal with a civil matter regarding the service of an Injunction Against Harassment between tenants.
*On Friday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to the
17100 block of Shea Blvd. after receiving a report of a verbal altercation between a customer and an employee at a business. A customer was upset about not receiving a receipt and being able to get his vehicle washed. The customer left prior to deputies arriving on scene.
*On Friday, Jan. 31, a resident of the 16400 block of Palisades Blvd. reported he believed his laptop and case were stolen from inside his vehicle while he was inside a gym for about an hour. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle, however the victim believed the vehicle was locked.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 5, a resident of the 11600 block of Spotted Horse Way reported that her vehicle had been unlawfully entered sometime during the early morning hours and a pair of sunglasses was stolen from the vehicle.
*On Friday, Jan. 31, a resident of the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains who had reported a residential burglary back in June reported they recently identified jewelry that was also likely stolen during the burglary and wanted to include the missing items to the report.
*On Saturday, Feb. 1, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro when a resident reported returning from vacation and realizing his home had been burglarized and numerous items were missing. It is believed that the unknown suspect may have gained access to the residence through a doggie door that was not properly secured.
*On Friday, Jan. 31, a resident of the 14400 block of Yerba Buena Way reported receiving a call they believed was a possible scam attempt. The caller did not provide any information and did not experience any financial loss. The caller claimed to be awarding a prize from the Publisher’s Clearing House and provided two phone numbers, however neither number was associated with the prize company.
*On Friday, Jan. 30, a resident of the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that a title to her vehicle was stolen and she believes it was taken by an acquaintance to fraudulently obtain a title loan on her vehicle.
*On Friday, Jan. 31, a resident of the 16200 block of Stancrest Drive reported that an unknown person stole mail from her unlocked mailbox.
*On Monday, Oct. 3, a man reported his wallet was stolen from a deli counter of a business in the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. The victim said his wallet was taken after he placed it on the deli counter and walked away briefly. When this was reported to store employees, surveillance footage showed a female subject take the wallet and put it in her pocket and leave the store.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 4, a resident of the 14400 block of Sherwood Drive reported having vehicle issues with her car and taking it to a mechanic who informed her it appeared someone attempted to steal gasoline out of her vehicle by syphoning it. This caused damage to the gas tank and left metal shavings in the tank. The cost of repair is estimated to be $650.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 4, a resident of the 12600 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a shotgun missing from their residence and identified a potential suspect of the theft/burglary.
*On Friday, Jan. 31, the owner of a vehicle reported that it was damaged by an unknown person while it was legally parked on the road near Saguaro Blvd. and Rand Drive. The owner believed the damage was intentionally caused by someone and the damage consisted of a dent and the side mirror broke off.
*On Saturday, Feb. 1, a resident of the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that her vehicle was stolen sometime during the evening while it was parked in front of the apartment complex on the side of the road. The victim believed the key fob was located inside the vehicle.
*On Monday, Feb. 3, deputies stopped a motorist at Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards for a moving violation and the driver was found to have never been issued a driver’s license out of any jurisdiction. The vehicle was impounded on a 30-day hold, pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute.
*On Friday, Jan. 31, the owner of a vehicle parked in a business lot in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a hit-and-run accident that left his vehicle damaged.
*On Saturday, Feb. 1, the owner of a vehicle that was parked in the business parking lot in the 12900 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a hit-and-run accident that left her vehicle damaged. The owner witnessed the other vehicle back into her vehicle and tried to flag down the driver. The other driver left quickly, but she was able to take a photo of the vehicle.