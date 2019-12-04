Maricopa County Sheriffs’ deputies in Fountain Hills received a report on Saturday, Nov. 23, concerning two female suspects who allegedly loaded two grocery carts with groceries valued at more than $400 and left the store without paying.
The two suspects then reportedly walked to a nearby fast food restaurant. An employee of the restaurant notified the grocery store of the two shopping carts sitting outside of their establishment. An employee of the grocery store retrieved the carts and the items.
As the employee was taking the items back he was approached by one of the female subjects. He was able to take a photograph and obtain a license plate of the vehicle she left in. MCSO is continuing to investigate the shoplifting.
*On Friday, Nov. 22, Deputies responded to a neighbor dispute in the 11400 block of Saguaro Blvd. One neighbor alleged the other neighbor cut down a tree belonging to the property owner and it is blocking the right of way.
*On Saturday, Nov. 23, a resident of the 13800 block of Woodside Dr. reported that someone entered the garage during daytime hours and stole a bicycle. The garage door was left open during the daytime.
*On Sunday, Nov. 24, a resident of the 15900 block of Burro Dr. called MCSO to report that two vehicles belonging to her were broken into while they were parked in front of her home overnight. The complainant reported she did not find anything missing and there were no signs of forced entry to either vehicle.
*On Thursday, Nov. 21, a resident reported someone had made unauthorized charges on his credit card totaling just under $40.
*On Thursday, Nov. 21, a resident reported being notified by a collection agency of a Cox Communication debt of approximately $800 in his name. The account was opened in Nevada and the victim did not open this account and had never resided in Nevada.
*On Monday, Nov. 25, a woman reported her information was used in Oklahoma to purchase two smartphones and open a Verizon account. The victim was not aware as to how her personal information was compromised.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 26, a resident of the 9700 block of Monterey Dr. reported someone stole his license plate off of his vehicle and replaced it with a different license plate while his vehicle was parked in front of his residence.
*On Saturday, Nov. 23, a resident of the 14200 block of Edgeworth Dr. reported an unknown person entered his property and damaged a fountain in his front yard.
*On Sunday, Nov. 24, a deputy stopped a motorist on Saguaro Blvd. at Avenue of the Fountains for an expired registration and the driver was found to be driving with a revoked driver’s license. The driver was issued a criminal citation and his vehicle was towed and impounded on a 30-day impound pursuant to state law.
*On Thursday, Nov. 28, a man was injured in a single vehicle collision at about 9 a.m. on Saguaro Blvd. The driver, in his 30s, told deputies he fell asleep while driving. He collided with a palm tree in the median near Malta Dr. There were no signs of driver impairment, according to MCSO. The driver complained of chest injuries and was taken to a Scottsdale hospital for evaluation. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
*On Friday, Nov. 22, a non-injury vehicle accident occurred in the 11800 block of Oasis Dr. A motorist attempted to pass a vehicle on the left when that vehicle was intending to make a left-hand turn. The driver who passed the vehicle on the left was issued a citation for the accident.
*On Friday, Nov. 22, the owner of a vehicle reported that another vehicle struck her car and damaged it and failed to leave the required driver’s information while she was shopping in the grocery store in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.
*On Sunday, Nov. 24, MCSO received multiple calls that the stop sign at Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards had been hit and damaged by an unknown driver, and other motorists were not stopping at the intersection. Town employees responded and erected a temporary stop sign until a new stop sign could be installed.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 26, there was a collision at Palisades and La Montana Dr. when a vehicle attempted to turn left into a private drive and a motorcyclist had to take evasive action to avoid the vehicle when it turned in front of him. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 26, there was a two-vehicle collision at Fountain Hills Blvd. and Inca Dr. Both drivers claimed the other driver failed to stop for the stop sign. There were no witnesses who could corroborate either driver’s statement. There were no injuries as a result of the accident.