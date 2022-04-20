Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, April 7, through Wednesday, April 13.
*On Thursday, April 7, a deputy stopped a motorist on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Crystal Point Drive. The driver was cited and released for speeding (49 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35) and for driving on a suspended license.
*On Thursday, April 7, a male was stabbed during a physical altercation in front of a local business in the block of 16000 Parkview Avenue. The suspect left the scene prior to deputies arriving. The male had non-life-threatening injuries. This case is still ongoing.
*On Friday, April 8, a resident of the 16000 block of Gleneagle Dr. reported a subject used her personal information to open an electric utility service account. This case is ongoing.
*On Friday, April 8, deputies responded to the area of Saguaro Boulevard and Paul Nordin Parkway where a motorcyclist was rear-ended by another motorcyclist while stopped at the intersection. One of the riders sustained minor injuries.
*On Saturday, April 9, a resident of the 17000 block if Teal Dr. reported that someone unknown burglarized their pickup truck while it was parked in front of his residence.
*On Saturday, April 9, deputies responded to a burglary report in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. The victim reported that a suspect(s) burglarized their vehicle and stole her firearm from inside.
*On Sunday, April 10, deputies contacted an individual in the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd. The subject had suspected fentanyl pills in her possession without a prescription. Charges will be submitted.
*On Monday, April 11, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was cited and released for speeding (51 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35) and for driving on a suspended license.
*On Monday, April 11, deputies responded to Alta Loma and Vista Del Lago, where a driver followed another vehicle through an automated gate and the gate came down on her vehicle, causing damage to it.
*On Tuesday, April 12, a resident of the 14000 block of Yerba Buena Way reported receiving harassing messages on Facebook and Whatsapp. The suspect lives outside the country.
*On Tuesday, April 12, a resident of the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. reported an unknown suspect damaged a locked outlet at the local community center.
*On Tuesday, April 12, deputies forwarded charges to the prosecutor for a suspect who was trespassed from a residence in the 14000 block of Sussex Place and refused to leave.
*On Wednesday, April 13, deputies responded to a collision on Saguaro Boulevard and La Montana Drive. Vehicle one was cut off by another vehicle. To avoid colliding with that vehicle, the driver swerved and hit a curb, causing minor damage to a tire rim.