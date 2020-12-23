Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Powderhorn Drive and Tombstone Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 10, where a parcel delivery driver reported an attempted armed robbery.
The driver alleged that two male subjects confronted him while he was parked inside his vehicle and knocked on his windows in an attempt to get him to open the door.
The employee stated he felt uneasy about the two subjects and drove away, when one of the two male subjects displayed a handgun and pointed it at him. The employee continued to drive away to a nearby business and called 911.
The employee was unable to provide a vehicle description of the suspects or a direction of travel. He had not noticed any vehicles or people following him on his delivery route. The investigation remains open at this time.
*On Thursday, Dec. 10, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported non-injury vehicle accident that occurred on private property. A driver attempted to pull their vehicle into a parking space and misjudged the distance, striking another parked vehicle.
*On Thursday, Dec. 10, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Blvd. at Ocotillo Drive. The motorist failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection. The driver failed to stop for the deputy and accelerated, fleeing from the scene. The deputy was able to obtain the license plate and did not pursue the vehicle due to the risk to the public, however, a follow-up investigation will be conducted.
*On Friday, Dec. 11, a resident of the 11600 block of Sparrow Drive reported a fraud incident in which the victim contacted an online seller to purchase a vehicle motor. The seller requested the victim use his debit card to make the purchase and the victim contacted his bank, who advised him against the purchase due to it sounding like fraud. The seller then instructed the victim to purchase $900 in Target and Visa gift cards, which the victim did and provided the seller with the gift card info. The transaction ended up being fraud and the victim never received the motor.
*On Friday, Dec. 11, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a report of a subject who was trespassing. Deputies were informed by employees that a customer inside the store had been previously trespassed and they desired that the person be escorted off the property.
*On Friday, Dec. 11, deputies received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. The victim reported he left his vehicle at the business for repairs and found that someone had entered his vehicle and stole his stereo and speakers out of the vehicle. There did not appear to be any signs of forced entry, however the owner believed the vehicle had been locked.
*On Friday, Dec. 11, deputies responded to El Pueblo and Grande boulevards for a reported single-vehicle, non-injury collision. The driver stated she began to feel dizzy and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle struck a stop sign and went into a residential yard, but no damage to the landscaping or residence occurred.
*On Saturday, Dec. 12, a resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight Drive reported an attempted vehicle burglary. The victim stated he was inside his residence and heard his audible alarm set off. The victim ran outside and did not find anyone, however, he found that someone attempted to pry open his window. Nothing was taken from the vehicle and the damage was minor.
*On Sunday, Dec. 13, deputies stopped a motorist at Saguaro Blvd. and Panorama Drive for a speeding violation. It was determined the driver had never been issued a driver license out of any jurisdiction. Per state law, the vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days and the driver was issued a citation.
*On Monday, Dec. 14, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Panorama Drive for a reported theft from a vehicle. The victim caught a suspect stealing the catalytic converter from her vehicle as it was parked at her residence.
*On Monday, Dec. 14, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards for a non-injury accident involving two vehicles in which one vehicle rear-ended the other vehicle. The driver stated she became distracted and did not realize the vehicle in front of her was slowing. The driver responsible for the accident had never been issued a license out of any jurisdiction and pursuant to state law, her vehicle was towed and impounded on a 30-day impound. The driver was issued citations for the violations.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 15, a resident of the 16800 block of El Lago Blvd. reported a credit card fraud in which the victim alleged a family member had used his credit card without his authorization.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 15, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding in the school zone at Fountain Hills and Glenbrook boulevards. It was discovered the driver had never been issued a driver license out of any jurisdiction. Per state law, the vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days. The driver was cited for the violations.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 15, deputies cited a motorist for criminal speed for allegedly travelling 56 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35 on Saguaro Blvd. at Bond Drive. He was issued a citation in lieu of detention for the criminal violation.
*On Tuesday, Dec. 15, a resident of the 15600 block of Mustang Drive reported a theft of a firearm. The victim stated he previously reported that someone he may have known entered his home without his permission and believed nothing was taken at the time. He now believes the missing firearm may have been taken at that time.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 16, deputies received a report of a possible domestic violence incident in the area of Fountain Hills. Scottsdale Honor Health contacted MCSO to report a patient had come to the hospital with facial injuries claiming she was the victim of an assault by her boyfriend while driving through Fountain Hills. Deputies contacted the victim, who refused to provide any information or statements to law enforcement.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 16, a juvenile motorist was stopped for speeding on Shea Blvd. at Crestview Drive. The driver was allegedly traveling 22 miles per hour over the speed limit. It was learned the driver’s license had been cancelled by MVD. The driver was cited for both infractions and picked up by a parent/legal guardian.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 16, deputies received a report of an assault at Tower and Tioga drives. The victim alleged a transient male subject followed him into the restroom and tapped him on the back two times in a manner to provoke the victim and, when asked to leave the victim alone, the suspect told him he could do whatever he wanted. The suspect was located and determined to be the same subject who ran from deputies on a previous call after being questioned for a trespassing violation a month prior. The suspect was booked into jail on misdemeanor assault charges and charges related to the incident a month earlier.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 16, deputies stopped a motorist on Fountain Hills Blvd. at Crystal Point Drive for a criminal speeding violation. The driver was allegedly traveling 23 miles per hour faster than the speed limit of 35.
*On Wednesday, Dec. 16, a resident of the 13600 block of Hamilton Drive reported the theft of three UPS packages from her patio.