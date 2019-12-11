Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills were called to the neighborhood near Arroyo Vista and Chama Drives on Sunday, Dec. 1, when a resident reported a man throwing rocks and yelling at vehicles.
A woman reported her vehicle was struck by a rock thrown by the suspect, however she did not wish to prosecute.
Deputies made contact with the suspect who denied the allegations.
*On Saturday, Nov. 30, two vehicles collided while backing up in a private parking lot in the 16300 block of Palisades Blvd. One of the drivers left the scene without providing information to the other driver, as required by law. Deputies located the delinquent driver and submitted charges of leaving the scene of an accident to the town prosecutor.
*On Monday, Dec. 2, deputies received information through the anonymous P3 app regarding an alleged assault in the parking lot of a convenience market at Shea and Saguaro boulevards. Deputies made contact with the store clerk working where the assault was to have occurred and they stated they were unaware of the incident in the parking lot. There were no other reports to MCSO regarding this incident.
*On Monday, Dec. 2, a resident of the 14000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported receiving an email from Apple support services while she was on her computer. The message reported receiving recent Apple ID issues, creating billing issues for the victim. She provided information including her Social Security number before realizing the contact was likely a scam.
*On Monday, Dec. 2, a resident of the 13800 block of Hamilton Drive reported an Amazon delivery placed on their patio had been stolen. Amazon provided a photograph verifying the package delivery, however it was missing 12 hours later when the victim arrived home. The value of the property is $60. There were no surveillance cameras in the area to record the theft.
*On Monday, Dec. 2, a resident reported a case of identity theft in which someone opened fraudulent bank accounts in her name at a bank where she had a valid account. The suspect was able to transfer more than $40,000 from her valid account to the fraudulent account and then withdrew the funds.
*On Monday, Dec. 2, a resident of the 16700 block of Emerald Drive reported an apparent hit and run collision that damaged landscaping on his property. The resident had been out of town for the month of November and, upon returning, found a large landscape boulder had been moved from the lawn onto the driveway. There is no information of when the incident happened or the vehicle involved.