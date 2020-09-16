Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. on Thursday, Sept. 3, for a report of an alleged assault.
Deputies took information from a woman who reported she was the victim in the incident. She told deputies she asked the female suspect if she could speak with her and the suspect responded in a derogatory manner. This prompted the victim to also respond with vulgar language at which time the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face with a closed fist.
The victim said she had never seen the suspect before and stated after the assault, the suspect left the area with three men.
*On Thursday, Sept. 3, a resident of the 14400 block of Drury Lane reported they were the victim of an identity theft. The victim stated they received a letter from the Arizona Department of Economic Security with information about his unemployment benefit claim. The victim stated he never filed for unemployment and believed an unknown person used his information to file for the benefits.
*On Friday, Sept. 4, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported attempted burglary of a vehicle in which an unknown suspect damaged the victim’s vehicle consistent with a pry bar being used to open the door. No entry was made into the vehicle and no property was taken.
*On Friday, Sept. 4, a resident of the 15000 block of Marathon Drive reported an incident of identity theft in which the victim reported receiving an email for her Amazon account requesting that she change her password, which the victim did. The victim later received an email confirming a purchase, which she never made. The victim discovered an unknown suspect used her personal information to open a line of credit and make several purchases.
*On Friday, Sept. 4, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Desert Vista for a report of a single vehicle, non-injury collision. It was reported that a vehicle struck a tree in the raised median and the driver then exited the vehicle and went into the park. Deputies located the vehicle, the damaged tree and the alleged driver. The driver stated he had mechanical issues on the vehicle which caused him to strike the tree. The driver was issued a citation for the accident.
*On Friday, Sept. 4, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Parkview Avenue where they took a report of a criminal damage in which an unknown suspect threw a rock through the window of a business.
*On Saturday, Sept. 5, a resident of the 14200 block of Edgeworth Drive reported an attempted vehicle burglary. An unknown suspect broke a window to the vehicle parked outside of a residence overnight. No other damage was located, and no items of value appeared to be taken.
*On Monday, Sept. 7, deputies responded to the 15900 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. where Town of Fountain Hills parks staff reported a criminal damage incident in which an unknown suspect drove onto the grass area doing “donuts.” This caused approximately $5,000 in damage. A possible witness stated a dark-colored SUV was seen on the grass. This has been one of many instances over the past year in which damage to the grass at town parks has occurred, resulting in thousands of dollars of damage. MCSO is urging the public to call MCSO if they have any information or see anything.
*On Monday, Sept. 7, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Palisades Blvd. where a woman reported criminal damage to her vehicle’s windshield. It was damaged by an unknown person while it was parked in a business parking lot while the victim was at work. The victim did not know who would have been responsible for the damage but was concerned someone may have done it due to her political endorsement sticker on her vehicle.
*On Monday, Sept. 7, a resident of the 16300 block of Crystal Point Drive reported a criminal damage incident in which the victim stated a political endorsement flag had been slashed by an unknown person.
*On Monday, Sept. 7, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Westby Drive and took a report of a private property hit and run accident. A high-profile vehicle, or a vehicle with a tall load, struck a parking canopy, causing damage.
*On Monday, Sept. 7, deputies responded to Saguaro and Shea boulevards for an attempt to locate an individual who was seen purchasing alcohol, had slurred speech and appeared to be intoxicated. The caller observed the man get into a vehicle and drive away. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a DUI investigation, which resulted in the driver being charged with extreme DUI.
*On Monday, Sept. 7, deputies responded to the area of Sundown and Peakview drives for a report of an assault in which a female victim stated another female subject she knows from school punched her after yelling at her while she was with a group of friends. The victim did not want to aid in the prosecution, but wanted the incident documented.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 8, a resident of the 16200 block of Glenview Drive reported an incident of identity theft in which the victim stated she was informed an unknown person had used her personal information to file for unemployment benefits in the state of Colorado.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 8, a resident of the 14400 block of Silverado Drive reported an assault in which they did not wish to prosecute. The victim stated he worked for an appliance store and attempted to remove an old appliance to install the new one and the homeowner became upset with him that he was going to damage her cabinets and told him to leave. The victim stated as he was leaving, the homeowner slammed the door on him, which struck him and caused his back to hurt.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 8, a resident of the 12200 block of Barrel Cactus Way reported an attempted fraud in which the victim stated she received an email from a person claiming to be a known clergy member who asked her to do a favor for him and purchase eight $100 gift cards for church staff. The person requested that after she purchased the cards to scratch off the area to expose the card numbers and send him a photo of the card numbers. The caller believed this to be suspicious and contacted the clergy member at the phone number she had for him and he told her he had not sent her the email message or requested such a favor.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 9, deputies responded to El Lago Blvd. and La Montana Drive where a motorist was stopped for speeding while traveling 45 miles per hour where the speed limit is 30. It was discovered that the suspect’s driver license was suspended. The driver was issued a citation for speeding and for the suspended license. The suspended license was impounded.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 9, a resident of the 16300 block of Arrow Drive reported a burglary from a vehicle that occurred overnight. The victim reported he believed his vehicle was locked and when he came out to his vehicle in the morning, he found his door open with the door still being locked. He found that items in the vehicle had been gone through and his vehicle registration was missing. No other items were found missing and no signs of forced entry were found.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 9, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Glenbrook Blvd. for a report of an injured person. One of the parties on the scene was identified and found to have an outstanding arrest warrant and was placed under arrest and booked into jail on the warrant.