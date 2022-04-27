Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 20.
*On Thursday, April 14, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that suspect(s) unknown stole two mountain bikes belonging to the victim. The value of the bikes was around $1,200.
*On Thursday, April 14, deputies located two lost hikers in McDowell Mountain Park near the Dixie Mine Trailhead. The hikers were found safe and unharmed.
*On Sunday, April 17, a resident of the 15000 block of Elena Drive reported being defrauded out of $300 over a telephonic scam. This case is ongoing.
*On Monday, April 18, a resident of the 17000 block of Chevelon Canyon Circle reported someone used her email to make $200 in purchases in North Carolina. No suspect information.
*On Monday, April 18, a resident of the 14000 block of Boxwood Lane reported suspect(s) unknown broke into his house and stole an Xbox and his wallet which contained $130 and credit cards.
*On Tuesday, April 19, a student at Fountain Hills High School was found to be in possession of a vape pen on school property.
*On Tuesday, April 19, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown male stole a plastic portable pet gate valued at $30 from in front of her residence.