The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 16, through Wednesday, Feb. 22.
*On Thursday, Feb. 16, a resident of the 11000 block of Walsh Dr. reported an unidentified subject committed fraud when they misrepresented themselves as an online seller and took a $90 payment from the resident without providing any services.
*On Thursday, Feb. 16, deputies responded to Palisades and Palomino boulevards. Two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver made an unsafe lane change and sideswiped the other.
*On Thursday, Feb. 16, a resident of the 15000 block of Centipede Dr. reported an unidentified subject stole the resident’s identity and attempted to list and sell their real estate property.
*On Thursday, Feb. 16, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. It was reported that two individuals became belligerent while dining at a local restaurant. Both subjects were trespassed from the business at the request of the owner.
*On Friday, Feb. 17, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A male driver was criminally cited for driving 37 miles over the posted speed limit.
*On Friday, Feb. 17, a resident of the 10000 block of Saguaro Blvd. Saguaro Blvd. reported an unknown subject unlawfully entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a pair of polarized prescription glasses, valued at $700.
*On Friday, Feb. 17, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Ave. where it was reported that an unknown subject burglarized an unlocked vehicle and stole a pair of statues, collectively valued at approximately $6,000.
*On Friday, Feb. 17, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Palmer Way. A driver was cited for driving with expired registration and suspended license plates. The plates were seized and impounded for destruction.
*On Friday, Feb. 17, a resident of the 15000 block of Escondido Dr. reported that a family member was being disorderly when they kicked and pounded on the front door of the family residence.
*On Friday, Feb. 17, deputies responded to the 15000 block of McDowell Mountain Rd. Two middle school students were suspended when they brought a container of nicotine patches to school. Charges were submitted to the juvenile division for review.
*On Friday, Feb. 17, a resident of the 14000 block of Armijo Dr. reported their boyfriend assaulted them while they were asleep in bed. Video evidence from within the home showed the incident did not happen as reported.
*On Saturday, Feb. 18, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Park to assist medical personnel. An MCSO helicopter evacuated a rider that fell off their bicycle inside the park. The rider was later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
*On Saturday, Feb. 18, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains where a resident reported an unknown suspect keyed the resident’s vehicle while it was parked at a local restaurant.
*On Saturday, Feb. 18, deputies responded to Panorama Drive and Vista Del Lago. An infant child was struck in the head by a disk golf frisbee at Fountain Park. The infant was evaluated by fire personnel and released to the care of the parents with only minor injuries.
*On Saturday, Feb. 18, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. Two individuals were engaged in a physical altercation as they walked through the entrance of a local business. No injuries were sustained, and the victim did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*On Saturday, Feb. 18, a resident of the 16000 block of Nicklaus Dr. reported that an errant golf ball struck and shattered their front window.
*On Sunday, Feb. 19, a resident of the 12000 block of Mimosa Dr. reported that sometime overnight, an unknown suspect threw raw eggs in the driveway leading to the resident’s property.
*On Sunday, Feb. 19, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Arroyo Vista Drive where the driver was criminally cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
*On Sunday, Feb. 19, deputies responded to Eagle Ridge and Sonora Crest drives where an elderly male fell and injured themselves on a cactus while hiking at the Adero Canyon Trailhead.
*On Sunday, Feb. 19, deputies responded to the 27000 block of N. 137th St. where it was reported that three suspicious people trespassed on a property near this location. The incident was recorded on home surveillance.
*On Sunday, Feb. 19, deputies responded to Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards where it was reported that a driver and passenger fell asleep behind the wheel while stopped in the roadway. The driver woke up and fled as deputies attempted a traffic stop. The case is under investigation.
*On Monday, Feb. 20, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard at Muskrat Lane. A driver was stopped for driving with expired registration. During the traffic investigation, the driver was arrested for an outstanding child support warrant.
*On Monday, Feb. 20, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway. A driver was stopped for driving with expired registration. The driver was arrested when it was found that they were driving under the influence of alcohol during the traffic investigation.
*On Monday, Feb. 20, a resident of the 17000 block of Caliente Dr. reported they received a call from an unidentified suspect who threatened to kidnap their son and kill their family.
*On Monday, Feb. 20, a resident of the 16000 block of Gunsight Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) stole the chrome trim from his vehicle and attempted to steal his catalytic converter.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 21, a resident of the 16000 block of Rosetta Dr. reported an unknown suspect stole two bicycles from the carport of a residence. The bicycles were collectively valued at approximately $2,100.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 21, a resident of the 15000 block of Westridge Dr. reported that her two juvenile sons received threatening messages via Instagram from an unknown person.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 21, deputies made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road at Milepost 2. The driver was criminally cited for driving 29 miles over the posted speed limit. The driver was never issued a driver’s license, so their vehicle was impounded.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 21, deputies received a report from the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains that an unknown suspect spray painted the windows of an unoccupied residence. The damage was estimated at approximately $400.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 22, deputies responded to Rio Verde Drive and 172nd St. Two vehicles were involved in a minor injury rear-end traffic collision when an approaching vehicle collided into a vehicle that was stopped and waiting to turn in the roadway.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 22, a resident of the 12000 block of Via Del Sol reported an unknown suspect stole their identity and used it to apply for a small business loan. The resident was made aware when the loan went into default status.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 22, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Ave of the Fountains. It was reported that an unknown suspect driving a white Dodge Charger struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene without leaving their information.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 22, deputies made a traffic stop on McDowell Mountain Road and Milepost 2. A driver was criminally cited for driving 35 miles over the posted speed limit.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 22, deputies responded to Fountain Hills Middle School where two students were suspended when it was discovered that they brought a vape device to school. Charges were submitted to the juvenile division for review.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 22, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Veit Springs Dr. A male subject was arrested after they allegedly assaulted their mother inside their home. The victim sustained only minor injuries and their phone was thrown into their backyard pool.