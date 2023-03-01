The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Feb. 16, through Wednesday, Feb. 22.

*On Thursday, Feb. 16, a resident of the 11000 block of Walsh Dr. reported an unidentified subject committed fraud when they misrepresented themselves as an online seller and took a $90 payment from the resident without providing any services.